What time will Titans season 4 episode 11 air on HBO? Release date, plot, and more

Season 4 of Titans returns with a brand new episode this Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 3 am ET (Eastern Time), exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman have served as creators of the series, which has become quite popular over the previous three seasons, due to its electrifying storylines and striking characters.

Fans of the superhero series have been quite eager to know what the upcoming episode of the series' final season has in store for them, especially after Titans season 4 episode 10, titled Game Over, saw some fascinating and challenging series of incidents, including Kory making peace with her failure to kill Sanger and resolving to prevent him from creating more chaos.

The preceding episode also showcased the Doom Patrol helping Gar and Kory return to S.T.A.R. Labs, leading to the two learning that Bernard had fallen into a coma after having a conversation with Abraxis. In the previous episode, viewers also saw Rachel and Dick attempting to use black magic to sever Rachel's connection with Sanger.

Titans season 4 episode 11 has been titled, Project Starfire

Titans season 4 episode 11 plot explored

Scheduled to air on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 3 am ET, episode 11 of the show's final season has been titled Project Starfire. Jamie Gorenberg has served as the writer for the new episode. The official synopsis for the episode is yet to be revealed by the network.

However, as per Comic Basics, episode 11 can be expected to be full of some pretty gripping sets of events as viewers will see the beginning of a brutal and deadly game. The Titans' team will potentially deal with the outcome of the dangerous game as they will realize that Conner is on their team.

The new episode is also expected to display Conner finally understanding his mistake as he will witness the monster he has enabled. In the new episode, viewers will also possibly see Sebastian attempting to summon Trigon with the help of May.

The episode will also showcase Beast Boy trying to figure out his side after his Titans / Doom Patrol alliance. In short, the episode will see the Titans prepare for their final standoff against Trigon.

Take a closer look at the cast list for the show's final season

The cast members for the HBO Max show's season 4 include:

Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson / Nightwing

Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven

Anna Diop as Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire

Franka Potente as May Bennett / Mother Mayhem

Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent / Luthor / Superboy

Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Sanger / Brother Blood

Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake / Robin

Ryan Potter as Gar Logan / Beast Boy

Season 4 of the superhero series premiered on HBO and HBO Max on November 3, 2022. The official synopsis for the show's final episodes states:

"In the final episodes, the Titans enter into an epic battle to save both Kory and the world. Gar goes on a quest of self-discovery, attempting to find his true purpose and to save his friends. Rachel embraces darker powers while Conner, struggling with his Lex Luthor side, goes his own way to defeat Sebastian."

The synopsis further mentions:

"Tim and Bernard’s growing feelings for each other become increasingly difficult to resist, and when Bernard’s life is threatened, Tim finally becomes the hero he has always strived to be."

Don't forget to watch episode 11 of Titans season 4, which arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 3 am ET.

