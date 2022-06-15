What time will Tom Swift Episode 3 air on The CW? Release date, sneak peek and more details explored

The wait is over for Tom Swift fans as Episode 3 of the mystery-thriller show is all set to make its arrival on June 14 (Tuesday), 2022, at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, exclusively on The CW.

Tom Swift, the fascinating mystery drama spin-off series to the highly celebrated show Nancy Drew, features Tian Richards. It has already begun to create a lot of positive buzz among viewers because of the charming lead character and the thrilling storyline.

It is safe to say that fans have been eagerly waiting for Episode 3 because Episode 2 ended on quite an exciting note. So, without further delay, let's find out more about the upcoming Episode 3 of the show ahead of its arrival on The CW.

Everything you need to know about Tom Swift Episode 3 before it airs on The CW

Official sneak peek for Episode 3

The CW Network launched the promo for Episode 3, titled …And Nine Inches Of Danger, on June 8, 2022. You can take a closer look at the official sneak peek for Episode 3 of Tom Swift below.

The trailer seems to indicate that the remarkably wealthy and brilliant inventor Tom Swift has a lot going on. Viewers will see Tom taking quick action to put an end to the unexpected security breach that took place while he was conducting the tech event at Swift Enterprises. There is no doubt that our hero will attempt something daring and bold, staying true to his character.

Who are the cast members of The CW myster-drama series?

Tian Richards plays the lead role of the rich young inventor Tom Swift, who is a cherished fictional character created by Victor Appleton. Season 1 of the series also stars Riverdale actress Ashleigh Murray. She is seen as Zenzi Fullerton, Tom's closest friend and cousin. The actress has also been a part of several other notable movies and shows, including Welcome to New York, Christmas in Harmony, Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, Younger, Rugrats and a few others.

Alongside Tian Richards and Ashleigh Murray, the cast list also features Marquise Vilsón as Tom's bodyguard Isaac Vega, and April Parker Jones as Tom's mother Lorraine Swift. Viewers can also see Albert Mwangi as Rowan, the security detail of a a Congressman, LeVar Burton as an A.I. (voice) Barclay, and Ward Horton as Nathan Eskol.

What is the release date and time of Episode 3?

Episode 3 of the exciting new mystery-thriller series, starring Tian Richards, is all set to make its debut on June 14 (Tuesday), 2022, at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, exclusively on the beloved The CW network. Reportedly, Episode 3, titled …And Nine Inches Of Danger, was written by Fola Goke-Pariola and Brad Marques. According to sources, Jeff Byrd directed the upcoming episode.

If you want to find out more about the aftermath of Episode 2, do not forget to tune in today and catch the latest episode of the show.

