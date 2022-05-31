What time will Tom Swift Season 1 Episode 1 air on The CW? Details explored

Tom Swift is a highly anticipated brand new mystery-drama series that is all set to arrive with Episode 1 of Season 1, this May 31 (Tuesday) 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT, exclusively on The CW. The series is a spin-off of the much-celebrated mystery show Nancy Drew.

Starring Tian Richards, the series has been gleaned from the main character of the six mystery novel series written by Edward Stratemeyer. Melinda Hsu Taylor, Cameron Johnson, and Noga Landau have served as the show's creators.

Since The CW network dropped the trailers for the series, fans of mystery thrillers have been buzzing with immense excitement and anticipation, and it is safe to say that the expectations are quite high for the show, Tom Swift.

The series will chronicle the arresting story of a billionaire inventor named Tom Swift, who holds unimaginable wealth and unlimited resources. After his father's mysterious disappearance, Tom will end up in a science-fiction conspiracy world and will have to deal with several unknown phenomena.

The series will showcase Tom's highly thrilling quest to unveil the truth. Looks like it's going to be an exciting roller coaster ride for the mystery fans. Without further ado, let's dive in and find out all about Tom Swift before the series premieres.

Know all about Tom Swift Season 1

What is the release date and time of Season 1 Episode 1?

Tom Swift Season 1 will make its debut with Episode 1, on May 31 (Tuesday), 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT, exclusively on The CW. New episodes of the series will reportedly be launched every week on Tuesday.

Viewers can also watch the episode the next day, on June 1 (Wednesday), on the CW website and app. Reportedly, Episode 1 has been titled, '...And the Liftoff to Saturn'.

The official synopsis released by The CW Network, along with the trailers for the series, writes:

"As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift is a man who many men would kill to be or be with. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena."

By the looks of it, it seems the much-awaited mystery-drama series is all set to take the audience on an adventurous journey.

How are the trailers for the series looking?

There are four official trailers for the series that The CW Network has released. They have been titled 'Who Trailer', 'Call', 'Inventor', and 'Dream'.

By the looks of it, it is quite evident that viewers are in for an electrifying ride into the world of secrets and unsolved mysteries, as they will witness Tom questing through all the obstacles to solve them and discover the ultimate truth.

The series will explore and depict Tom's journey as a queer black billionaire. It will also delve deep into the alienated relationship between Tom and his father.

Who are the cast members of the upcoming The CW series?

The highly talented actor Tian Richards will be seen portraying the titular role of Tom Swift in the series. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what this promising actor will bring to the table in this brand new mystery series.

Apart from Tian Richards, other actors on the cast list for the series entail LeVar Burton as Barclay (voice), Marquise Vilsón as Isaac Vega, Ashleigh Murray as Zenzi Fullerton, Albert Mwangi as Rowan, April Parker Jones as Lorraine Swift, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Episode 1 of Season 1, premiering this May 31 (Tuesday), exclusively on The CW.

