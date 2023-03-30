What time will Top Chef season 20 episode 4 air on Bravo? Release date and time explored

Top Chef season 20 episode 4 will be released on March 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The show will be available on Peacock the next day as well.

For the 20th season, chefs from around the world have gathered in London to compete. Top Chef's latest season includes contestants from France, Brazil, Germany, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Spain, Thailand, and many others.

With Padma Lakshmi as the host and part of the judging panel alongside Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, the contestants must do their best to whip up some delectable dishes and win over the judges and viewers alike.

Top Chef season 20 episode 4 challenges the contestants to prepare for a "beloved English classic"

This episode of Top Chef season 20 is titled Spurred Lines. In addition to showcasing their culinary skills, the contestants will be required to present a dish that sets them apart from the crowd in order to avoid being eliminated and move on to the next round.

As part of this episode, the chefs will make biscuits, a beloved English classic. The contestants will also visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a football-themed team challenge. Those who win this challenge are safe from elimination.

Here's what the synopsis for episode 4 of Season 20 of Top Chef says:

“The chefs are tasked with creating a beloved English classic: the biscuit; the chefs head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a football-themed team challenge; the teams that succeed are safe while the rest are relegated and must compete again.”

In advance of the show's upcoming episode, some sneak peeks are trending on social media, explaining what fans can expect.

One such video shows the chaos in the kitchen as each chef tries to make every minute count while making the dishes. Furthermore, making biscuits presents a challenge, as there are different ways and processes to go about it.

Watching the chefs showcase their cooking skills to make biscuits will be an interesting episode of Season 20 of Top Chef.

What happened in episode 3?

Previously, the competition consisted of dual teams competing in the third episode, titled Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites.

The teams made were as follows:

Team 1: Dale and May

Team 2: Sara and Tom

Team 3: Nicole and Charbel

Team 4: Luciana and Buddha

Team 5: Ali and Amar

Team 6: Gabri and Begoña

Team 7: Victoire and Sylwia

The judges were most impressed by Luciana and Buddha, as well as Gabri and Bego’s dishes. As for Dale and May, they were eliminated. After the third episode's elimination, these are the only contestants left to compete for $250,000 in prize money.

Buddha Lo: Season 19 winner (U.S.)

Amar Santana: Season 13 finalist (U.S.)

Sara Bradley: Season 16 finalist (U.S.)

Tom Goetter: Season 1 finalist (Germany)

Victoire Gouloubi: Season 2 finalist (Italy)

Ali Ghzawi: Season 3 winner (Lebanon)

Charbel Hayek: — Season 5 winner (Saudi Arabia)

Gabriel Rodriquez: Season 2 winner (Mexico)

Sylwia Stachyra: Season 7 winner (Poland)

Begoña Rodrigo: Season 1 winner (Spain)

Luciana Berry: Season 2 winner (Brazil)

Nicole Gomes — Season 5 winner (Canada)

Tune in to Bravo on March 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET to watch the latest episode of Season 20 of Top Chef.

