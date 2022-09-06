What time will Trapped season 3 (Entrapped) air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, cast and more about thriller series

Trapped Season 3, titled Entrapped, is all set to air on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 3:01 am ET, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix. The 3rd season of the highly suspenseful, Icelandic mystery thriller series was created by Baltasar Kormákur.

Set in Iceland's picturesque landscape, Trapped is a highly riveting crime drama series whose origins are in the Nordic Noir or Scandinavian Noir genre. Clive Bradley, Sigurjón Kjartansson and Gagga Jonsdottir have served as the writers of Trapped Season 3, while Baltasar Kormákur, Katrín Björgvinsdóttir and Börkur Sigþórsson have acted as the directors.

Bergsteinn Björgúlfsson is the cinematographer of the sequel series, while Jóhann Jóhannsson, Rutger Hoedemaekers and Hildur Guðnadóttir have acted as music composers of the Icelandic series. The show was produced by Magnus V. Sigurdsson and Baltasar Kormákur.

A still from Entrapped (Image Via Netflix Nordic)

Baltasar Kormákur and Sigurjón Kjartansson have acted as the developers of the series. Critically acclaimed Icelandic-American actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson will be seen in the lead role in the sequel series along with Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and some other promising actors.

Since the official trailer for the 3rd season of the Icelandic series was dropped by Netflix, it has already started to get quite a lot of attention from viewers for its mesmerizing backdrop and gripping storyline.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about Trapped Season 3, Entrapped, ahead of its arrival on Netflix.

What is the release date and time of Trapped Season 3, Entrapped?

Kuwiks @kuwiks

#Entrapped Wow! I didn't know the new season was coming out! And it's coming on September 8! So happy. Wow! I didn't know the new season was coming out! And it's coming on September 8! So happy.#Entrapped https://t.co/n5hQfyyF6Q

Trapped Season 3 will be released this Thursday, September 8, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The airtime of the Icelandic sequel series is 3:01 am ET.

The official synopsis for Entrapped, a sequel to Trapped, released by Netflix, along with its official trailer, reads:

"In this Trapped sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang's land dispute and a woman's 2013 disappearance."

By the looks of the official trailer, it is quite understandable that the series will be fabricated with intense, edge-of-the-seat mysteries. It is all set to take the audience on an arresting and thrilling journey.

How is the official trailer for Entrapped looking?

Netflix launched the official trailer for Entrapped on August 17, 2022. Take a closer look at the trailer here.

The official Entrapped trailer provided the audience with some intriguing glimpses of what can be expected from the upcoming season of Trapped. It showcases some marvelous landscapes of Iceland and some glimpses of the intensely woven thrilling plotlines of the third season.

It looks like the season will delve deep into the dark mysterious characters and give viewers a highly engrossing and mind-bending experience.

Who are the cast members of the sequel series?

A still from Entrapped (Image Via Netflix Nordic)

The lead cast list for Trapped Season 3 includes Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Andri Ólafsson, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Trausti Einarssson and Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir as Hinrika Kristjánsdóttir.

Other promising actors on the cast list entail Thomas Bo Larsen, Egill Ólafsson, Þorsteinn Gunnarsson, Margrét Vilhjálmsdóttir, Guðjón Pedersen, Haraldur Ari Stefánsson, Friðrik Róbertsson, Auðunn Lúthersson and a few others.

A still from Entrapped (Image Via Netflix Nordic)

Don't forget to watch Trapped Season 3, Entrapped, which will make its arrival on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 3:01 am ET, on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes