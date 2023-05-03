What time will Unicorn: Warriors Eternal air on Adult Swim? Release date, trailer, plot, and more details

Adult Swim, Cartoon Network's night-time programming block, is releasing Unicorn: Warriors Eternal on May 4, 2023, at midnight ET. It will stream on HBO Max the next day, and its reruns are expected to air on Toonami.

The series is helmed by renowned animator Gendy Tartakovsky, known for Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Star Wars: Clone Wars, amongst others.

The official synopsis reads,

"Unicorn: Warriors Eternal follows a team of ancient heroes protecting the world from an ominous force. Throughout history, unicorns have symbolized the virtuous, appearing to ensure that goodness reigns. When the reawakening of our heroes comes too early, they find themselves in the bodies of teenagers. "

It continues,

"Damaged as a result, their memories of who they are and the history of the unicorn over the centuries have been lost, with some of their magical abilities weakened and fragmented. Not only do they have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness, they have to do it while navigating the unexpected laughs and humor that come with teen angst and emotions."

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal : Mystical characters reawaken for Gendy Tartakovsky's 20-year-old passion project

As per a Collider report from April 2023, Gendy Tartakovsky stated that the series culminated over a period of twenty years when he first conceived it while working with Cartoon Network.

He said,

"This show was created in my early days at Cartoon Network Studios more than 20 years ago. All the projects we worked on- Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Sym-Bionic Titan- were like a training ground getting us ready for this series.”

Tartakovsky is an adored name in the world of animation, thus, the hype around the new series, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, is naturally very high.

The series is divided into five episodes, which will follow a team of ancient heroes working together to protect the world from an unforeseen and ominous force. This team includes Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Tseng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. The heroes eventually find themselves in the bodies of teenagers after an awakening, which brings whole new challenges to their mission to save the world.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal : Cast list and Characters

Besides having Tartakovsky's expert animations, the fantasy adult animated series will have voiceovers from actors like Hazel Doupe, Grey Griffin, and more.

Here is the cast list with character specifications:

Melinda (voiced by Hazel Doupe) Melinda's prior incarnation (voiced by Grey DeLisle) Seng (voiced by Demari Hunte) Seng's prior incarnation (voiced by Alain Uy) Edred (voiced by Tom Milligan) Edred's prior incarnation (voiced by Jacob Dudman) Copernicus (nonspeaking role) Melinda's Dad (voiced by Ron Bottita) Merlin (voiced by Jeremy Crutchley) Winston (voiced by George Webster) Anthropomorphic Fox Woman (voiced by Grey DeLisle)

Tartakovsky will also be taking on the role of executive producer for the series alongside Sam Register. The creative team includes Stephen DeStefano as character designer, Tyler Bates as music producer, and Joanne Higginbottom and Joel Valentine as sound effects designers.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios and William Street, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is slated to release on May 4, 2023, at midnight ET on Adult Swim.

Poll : 0 votes