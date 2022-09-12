What time will Vampire Academy air on Peacock? Release date, plot and more about the horror series

Peacock's new fantasy horror show, Vampire Academy, will be released on the platform on September 15, 2022. A reboot of Mark Waters' film of the same name, the series centers around the lives of two friends, Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir, who are attending a boarding school named St. Vladimir's Academy.

The show stars Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves in the lead roles, along with many others in crucial supporting roles. Read on to find out the release time of Vampire Academy on Peacock, catch the trailer, and learn more details.

Vampire Academy release time on Peacock, plot, what to expect, and more

Vampire Academy is expected to premiere on Peacock on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 5:00 AM ET (tentative). The show's first four episodes will be released on the same day, and the remaining six episodes are expected to follow the standard weekly-release format.

Peacock dropped the official trailer for the show on August 17, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the show's beautiful, mysterious world replete with fascinating characters.

The dramatic trailer teases a lot of intriguing events set to unfold in the upcoming season but doesn't give away too many details that could spoil the viewing experience.

Overall, the trailer establishes a distinctly creepy tone that fans of gothic horror would undoubtedly love. Along with the trailer, Peacock also shared a synopsis for the show, which states:

''In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a gripping and fascinating horror series that blends fantasy and gothic horror elements to craft a memorable cinematic experience.

A quick look at the Vampire Academy cast

Vampire Academy stars Sisi Stringer in the lead role of Rosemary Hathaway. Stringer looked quite impressive in the trailer, portraying her role with a remarkable sense of charm and confidence. Viewers can look forward to a haunting performance by the actress. Apart from Vampire Academy, Stringer is known for her work on Carnifex, Mortal Kombat, and Bloody Hell.

Featuring alongside Stringer in another pivotal role is Daniela Nieves as Vasilisa Dragomir, who looks equally impressive in the trailer. Daniela's onscreen chemistry with Stringer plays a key role in setting the tone for the series. Nieves is best known for her performances on the popular Nickelodeon show, Every Witch Way. She's also appeared in Five Points, WITS Academy, and many other works.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie features many others playing supporting roles:

André Dae Kim as Christian Ozera

Kieron Moore as Dimitri Belikov

J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mia Karp

Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel

The show is helmed by Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre and will debut on Peacock on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi