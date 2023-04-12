What time will Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 10 air? Katie Maloney to get furious over Schwartz X Raquel's kiss

Fan-favorite reality television series Vanderpump Rules season 10 is set to air a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members spending quality time together at Scheana and Brock's wedding. However, many impending issues will cause drama and rock the cast dynamics, creating conflicts and confrontations.

Episode 10 of Vanderpump Rules will have viewers witness the aftermath of Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss' k**s. Last week's episode ended with the duo k**sing each other at Scheana and Brock's wedding party in Mexico. Schwartz's ex-wife, Katie Maloney, will find out about the k**s, and her reaction is one that fans don't want to miss.

Cast members of season 10 include Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Ally Lewber. Viewers have religiously followed the friends' journey for the past nine seasons and definitely have their own favorites with others who have only received flak and criticism from fans.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney is emotional over Schwartz and Raquel's connection

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been extremely dramatic since the beginning. The cast members were involved in a variety of dynamics concerning their past and present relationships, impending issues, and much more. The upcoming episode will document one such relationship.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Scheana and Brock marry in a lavish ceremony in Cancun; James and Katie must sort through their feelings after their exes hook up with one another; Lisa attempts to solve the Toms' problems; Lala puts Raquel in her place."

A few preview clips from the upcoming Vanderpump Rules episode teased what fans can expect. By the end of Scheana and Brock's wedding party, Schwartz and Raquel had made out, and received a lot of cheer from the party guests. However, the rest of the cast members were unaware of the same as Lala, James, Ally, and Katie were on their way to the hotel room.

Soon Lala received a phone call from Scheana, who relayed the news to them, which shocked Katie Maloney. She previously warned Raquel and told her not to make any moves on Schwartz. After the bride and groom confirmed the news in another phone call, Lala was outraged as Katie left the room.

In a confessional on the Vanderpump Rules episode, Katie said that she felt like someone had punched her in the gut and kicked her in the face. She said that she felt a lot of hate for Tom and Schwartz but added that she hated her ex-husband more as he owed her more.

Later at the dinner table, Tom Sandoval told his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix about the incident, leaving her shocked. She noted how they were all getting to a better place but were back to where they were. Meanwhile, Katie revealed that she'd texted Tom Schwartz and vowed to never talk to him again.

The preview clip of the upcoming Vanderpump Rules episode ended with Katie expressing her frustrations with the incident. At a dinner table with her friends, she blasted Schwartz and Raquel, which sent chills down Lala Kent and James Kennedy's spines.

Katie said that she wanted to light both her ex-husband and Raquel on fire as what he did had crossed every line and that there was no coming back from what he did. She added:

"I've sat them both down, tears in my eyes. Please, guys. One f***ing request. You f***ing drunk imbeciles."

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is already garnering enough attention from viewers over the Scandoval drama. As the installment progresses, it will all come to light, causing major chaos among the cast members. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Vanderpump Rules this Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes