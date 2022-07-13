What time will Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons air on Hulu? Release date, trailer, and more about fashion documentary

Hulu's latest documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, is all set to dive into the glamorous and controversial world of fashion, exploring the rise and fall of one of the biggest brands in history, Victoria's Secret. The three-part documentary will explore the rise and world domination of a small lingerie company and, subsequently, its fall due to its lack of inclusion, representation, and awareness.

The documentary will focus on Matt Tyrnauer's investigative quest to decipher the brand that became a pop culture icon along with its colorful CEO, Les Wexner, with his alleged connection to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein. One of the point of interest is the brand's fall from grace due to its outdated approach.

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons will premiere on July 14, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST on Hulu. Read on for more details about the Matt Tyrnauer documentary.

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons promo: The dark secrets of the glamour world

Though it started as a relatively small brand, Victoria's Secret became synonymous with the world of glitz and glamor. One of the most recognizable parts of the company was its annual fashion show, which has so far been one of the most anticipated fashion events in the world, featuring the likes of Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, among many others.

The promo hints at some brave filmmaking, with the director exploring the details of Wexner's ties with Epstein amidst other controversies that dragged the brand's image down. The promo also states how the extremely secretive billionaire gave Jeffrey Epstein access to nearly all of the company, sometimes bending to the infamous financier's will.

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons is also likely to focus on the numerous issues that contributed to a negative image for the brand in recent years. Most of these issues revolve around the brand's lack of acceptance and negative views on body positivity.

For instance, in 2018, CMO Ed Razek publicly revealed how the brand was not interested in featuring plus-sized models. Razek also said in another interview that transgender models will never be a part of the company. All this resulted in a rather radical response from customers and activists, resulting in a rapid decline in the brand's image.

The synopsis for Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, as released by Hulu, reads:

"Investigated with journalistic rigor by director Matt Tyrnauer, this documentary tells the searing and provocative story of the Victoria's Secret brand and its longtime CEO, the larger-than-life, enigmatic billionaire Les Wexner. The underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are all revealed to be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand in Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons."

Razek resigned in 2019, and the fashion show has been on a halt since 2018. Presently, the company is trying hard to re-establish its image as a more aware and inclusive brand.

When will Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons air?

The upcoming investigative documentary will premiere on July 14, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST on Hulu. It will premiere worldwide on Disney+. All three episodes of the documentary will air at the same time.

