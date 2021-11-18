Naomi Osaka joins Victoria's Secret as latest member of VS Collective, says she's "so glad there's more representation in the world now"

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has teamed up with Victoria's Secret in the brand's effort to be more inclusive and diverse. Osaka will be part of the company's new initiative VS Collective, joining models Paloma Elsesser and Valentina Sampaio, and athletes Megan Rapinoe and Eileen Gu, among others.

In an update on Instagram, Osaka expressed her happiness at being part of the iconic brand. The Japanese said that as a child she'd never imagined something like this would be possible.

"Happy to finally share that I am joining the Victoria's Secret #VSCollective. Very excited and proud to join an incredible group of women. Wouldn’t have thought this was possible as a child and I’m so glad there’s more representation in the world now. Can’t wait to share/show you guys how I’ll be partnering with VS."

Naomi Osaka voices concern for missing Chinese player Peng Shuai

Peng Shuai hasn't been heard from since making allegations against a senior Chinese politician.

The tennis fraternity has been rocked by the disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai, who hasn't been heard from since leveling allegations of sexual assault against China's former vice premier Zhang Gaoli.

Naomi Osaka recently joined the rising chorus of voices demanding accountability on behalf of the Chinese. In a recent post on Twitter, the 24-year-old expressed her shock at Peng Shuai's disappearance along with hope that the Chinese and her family are safe.

The issue has gained considerable traction over the last week, with plenty of current and former players, including Alize Cornet, Nicolas Mahut, Billie Jean King, Novak Djokovic and Martina Navratilova voicing their concerns.

The ATP and WTA have also released strong statements regarding the matter, demanding a fair and transparent trial regarding the allegations made by Peng Shuai.

On Thursday, CGTN, a Chinese cable network, made the contents of an email reportedly sent from Peng Shuai public. In the letter, the Chinese claimed that the allegations were "unverified" and "not true".

WTA Chairman Steve Simon, however, expressed his skepticism at the letter, saying he was having a "hard time believing" it actually came from Peng.

