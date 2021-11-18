"Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely": Steve Simon raises concerns about Peng's safety and the authenticity of her letter to the WTA

WTA Chairman Steve Simon issued a second official statement on the issue concerning Peng Shuai, who has been facing censorship in China after coming forward with allegations of sexual abuse against the country's former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the WTA reportedly received an email from Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

Hours later, CGTN, a Chinese cable network, made the contents of the email available in the public domain. The letter has Peng Shuai claiming that news of her facing abuse at the hands of the top former official is "unverified" and "not true".

The letter also states that the news on the WTA website has been released without her consent, before adding that she is "fine" and "resting at home".

Simon and the WTA, however, have expressed deep skepticism about the actual source of the letter. In an official statement released on the WTA's website, Simon said he was having a "hard time believing" that the letter came from Peng.

The WTA chairperson reasoned that he has been unable to establish contact with the Chinese player despite best efforts.

Simon lauded Peng Shuai for displaying "incredible courage" in coming forward with her ordeal, before pressing for "independent" and "verifiable" confirmation on her whereabouts.

"I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her," Simon wrote in the statement. "Peng Shuai displayed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government."

"The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe," the statement continued. "I have repeatedly tried to reach her via numerous forms of communication, to no avail."

Peng Shuai has not made any public apperance since coming forawrd with her allegations.

Referring to the contents of the letter being shared by Chinese news portals, Simon said that it only further raised his concerns surrounding Peng Shuai's safety.

He reasserted the need for a full and transparent trial into the former doubles world no. 1 player's allegations, saying that voices of women need to be "heard" and "respected", instead of being "censored" and "dictated".

"The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts," Simon wrote.

"Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source," he added. "Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship. The voices of women need to be heard and respected, not censored nor dictated to."

Journalists and social media users express shock following the release of the latest Peng Shuai letter

Social media users echoed Simon's sentiment.

Meanwhile, social media users following Peng Shuai's story have echoed Simon's sentiments regarding the latest letter. Users have taken to Twitter to express their shock at the latest developments, with many variously describing the letter as "totally unbelievable" and "corrupt".

Members of media organizations and independent journalists have also shared the contents of the letter, sharing their concerns about its authenticity.

Jake Cox @GOPJake CGTN @CGTNOfficial Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has sent an email to Steve Simon, the WTA Chairman & CEO, CGTN has learned. The email reads: Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has sent an email to Steve Simon, the WTA Chairman & CEO, CGTN has learned. The email reads: https://t.co/uLi6Zd2jDI “Hello everyone this is Peng Shuai” is a totally believable intro to an email about your abduction by the commies. twitter.com/cgtnofficial/s… “Hello everyone this is Peng Shuai” is a totally believable intro to an email about your abduction by the commies. twitter.com/cgtnofficial/s…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Daniel @SoDanAmazing



- this is now deeply concerning. CGTN Europe @CGTNEurope Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has sent an email to Steve Simon, the WTA Chairman & CEO, CGTN has learned. The email reads: Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has sent an email to Steve Simon, the WTA Chairman & CEO, CGTN has learned. The email reads: https://t.co/jb6yXwxENA Most definitely not written by Peng Shuai. This couldn’t be more corrupt - it’s shocking. #WhereIsPengShuai - this is now deeply concerning. twitter.com/cgtneurope/sta… Most definitely not written by Peng Shuai. This couldn’t be more corrupt - it’s shocking.#WhereIsPengShuai - this is now deeply concerning. twitter.com/cgtneurope/sta…

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya