What time will Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal air on CNN? Release date, plot, and more about the documentary

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal, a CNN Original Series, premieres this Sunday, featuring John Dean's comprehensive overview of the break-in that ultimately toppled Richard Nixon's presidency.

Helmed by showrunner Domini Hofmann and executive produced by Hezorg and Company, Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Jon Adler alongside Dean, Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal will debut in the format of a four-part series.

The limited series will include fresh and exclusive interviews with American journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, attorney/Democrat Elizabeth Holtzman, renowned lawyer Richard Ben-Veniste, and former President Nixon's deputy assistant Alexander Butterfield.

While speaking on the upcoming limited series, executive Entelis referred to the Watergate scandal, saying,

"Watergate is the reference point for all presidencies about abuse of power and John Dean’s personal account takes our understanding of this important moment in our political history to a new level. Our historical CNN Original Series continue to fascinate our audiences, providing a new lens through which to view current events."

CNN's Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal- Release date, time, and other details

Watergate: Blueprint will premiere as a CNN Original Series in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Watergate scandal. The four-part docuseries will re-examine the events that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1972.

Produced by Herzog & Company, the limited series will is all set to debut on Sunday, June 5 at 9.00 pm ET and is expected to run for two weekends. Two episodes will premiere this Sunday, while the remaining two are scheduled to debut this coming weekend.

John Dean, who also served as an executive producer on the CNN project, will share accounts of his front-row experience of the events that took place during the break-in while he was serving as White House Counsel to President Richard Nixon during his time in office.

Dean also had a few things to say about his experience with the incident and the upcoming series:

"After passage of a half century, we have the complete record of what happened during Watergate and this series is more than a cautionary tale about these events."

He added:

"The criminal conduct of Richard Nixon and his top aides was found to be totally unacceptable to the American people and became the blueprint for what no President of the United States should do. This history is highly relevant once again, and it is a risk to our democracy to ignore it."

Details explored ahead of Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal premiere

Re-examining the Watergate scandal and revealing details of the historic break-in that triggered it all, Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal will be narrated by John Dean, former White House Counsel to President Richard Nixon, sharing with the audience his first-hand experience during the downfall of Nixon's government.

The official synopsis states:

"Inside the schemes that took place behind closed doors by the Committee to Re-Elect the President, told firsthand by John Dean, former White House Counsel to President Richard Nixon."

The docuseries will reportedly feature extensive archive footage and exclusive interviews with specialists acquainted with the subject. With first-hand experience similar to that of John Dean's, they will share insights from the events that led to the most controversial Presidential scandal in the 20th-century US.

But foremost, the limited series tends to ask if the Watergate incident that occurred 50 years ago was a lesson well learned for the super-power or is there a possibility for history to repeat itself.

Watch Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal exclusively on CNN this Sunday, June 5, 2022.

