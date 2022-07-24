What time will 'Westworld' Season 4 Episode 5 air on HBO and Max? Release date, plot, and more explored

HBO's sci-fi dystopian series Westworld has had a thrilling run in its fourth season, with the halfway mark stunning viewers with its staggering plot twists. Now onto its fifth episode, titled Zhuangzi, the show has opened up a Pandora's Box of ideas regarding what the title could mean and what to expect from the upcoming episode.

Westworld Season 4 Episode 5 will be released on HBO and HBO Max on July 24, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET. After the waves created by the previous episode, it's safe to say that the season will only get weirder (in a good way) with the upcoming episodes.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series is based on the 1973 film of the same name. It stars an ensemble cast led by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Luke Hemsworth, Ben Barnes, and more.

Westworld Season 4 Episode 5 release date and where to watch

The fifth episode of Season 4, titled Zhuangzi, will air on HBO and HBO Max on July 24, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET. Viewers in the UK can catch the upcoming episode on Sky Atlantic at 2:00 am GMT.

The episode will be roughly 58 minutes long and the fifth in a schedule of eight episodes that complete Season 4 of the dystopian sci-fi series. Global audiences can also catch new episodes of Westworld on Disney+.

Trailer and what to expect

In the aftermath of the shocking Caleb twist from the previous episode, Westworld viewers might get a glimpse of the twisted yet fascinating world Hale wants to construct. Much of the promo shows William's monologue claiming that "the world is ours."

One of the major selling points of the show is how it keeps viewers in a constant dilemma regarding who is in control and the difference between human and host.

Knowing that Caleb is no longer alive or in control, Hale emerges as a stronger villain as she continues to wield power. One can only imagine what she will do with it and what the endgame will be.

As for the title for the fifth episode, Zhuangzi could mean any number of things. It could be a reference to the Chinese philosopher Zhuang Zhou, whose thinking and ideas have been linked with the dream paradox. The episode might traverse the fine line between dreams and reality or might even explore the impact of dreams within dreams on the real world.

In the end, one thing's clear. The showrunners are not going to give away too much ahead of the new episodes. The synopsis for episode 5 reads, "God is bored." That's it. You can keep playing the guessing game or tune in to Westworld Season 4 Episode 5 on July 24, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET.

