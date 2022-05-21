What time will When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 12 (finale) air on Hallmark? Release date, plot, and more explored

With Hallmark's When Calls the Heart Season 9 nearing its end, the final episode is exoected to answer all the questions that have been building up throughout the season and tie up all the loose threads. Fans are most curious about the future of Lucas and Elizabeth in Hope Valley, and Rosemary's pregnancy.

With this season of the Hallmark show being nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, fans can expect the finale to be an emotional ride as well. You can watch Episode 12 on Sunday, May 22, at 8.00 PM ET on the Hallmark channel.

Let's dive into all the details regarding the last episode of this season.

When will When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 12 premiere on Hallmark?

The finale of Season 9, titled Rock a Bye Baby, will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, May 22, at 8.00 PM ET.

What to expect from the finale of When Calls the Heart Season 9?

The official synopsis of Rock a Bye Baby as given by Hallmark is as follows:

"Elizabeth worries about her relationship with Lucas; Bill helps Gowen through the fallout of the mine explosion; Rosemary and Lee receive some news."

The Season 9 finale of When Calls the Heart will see Elizabeth concerned about her connection with Lucas, as they have been going through a rough patch this entire season. In the meantime, Bill will try to assist Henry in dealing with the aftermath of the mine disaster.

Rosemary will be experiencing more prenatal symptoms, and the episode will most likely address whether she is actually pregnant. If it turns out that she is pregnant, the episode will reveal if she eventually decides to inform Lee about her situation.

In the meantime, as shown in the teaser, the saloon is on fire, and everyone runs for aid. A pertinent question regarding the subsequent loss of lives arises as we see Lee and others enter the burning structure. However, taking the show's hopeful nature into account, the residents of Hope Valley will fight the fire with every ounce of their being and most likely emerge victorious.

Henry, who was originally despised, has recently gained followers thanks to his redemption arc on the show. His atonement appears to be complete, and his closing sequence in the finale will make viewers laugh while simultaneously bringing a tear to the eye.

The finale will also focus on Nathan's future and answer if he is finally on his way to finding his own happily ever after. There was the possibility of a blooming romance between Mei and him, but Nathan has been largely absent in recent episodes. With his reduced screen presence, one can expect the prospect of his happy ending to carry forward to the next season.

There's no word yet on whether When Calls the Heart will be renewed for a tenth season, but fans are optimistic. You can catch Season 9 Episode 12, the season finale, on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on the Hallmark Channel.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee