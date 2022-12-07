Will Smith's new movie, Emancipation, is expected to air on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The film is set during the late 19th century and centers around an enslaved African-American man who escapes the brutal clutches of slavery.

The film was released in select theaters on December 2, 2022, and received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics. Apart from Will Smith, the movie also features actors like Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa essaying pivotal supporting roles.

Emancipation on Apple TV+: Plot, what to expect, trailer, and more details

Apple TV+ shared the official trailer for the movie on November 16, 2022. The trailer offers a glimpse of the world the movie is set in. The stunning black-and-white visuals instantly transport viewers back to the late 19th century as they capture the mood and tone of that period.

The trailer opens with Will Smith's character saying:

''Give thanks to God. The Lord is with us. What can a mere man do to me?''

The trailer depicts the brutal realities of slavery briefly, with viewers seeing the protagonist desperately trying to break free from the shackles of poverty and slavery in an oppressive world. The three-minute trailer briefly touches on several key moments from the film and establishes the story's crux quite well without giving away any spoilers.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Apple TV+ Press, reads:

“Emancipation” tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.''

The synopsis further reads:

''The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect a compelling historical film that explores a number of complex themes, including freedom, slavery, and humanity.

Will Smith, Ben Foster, and others are a part of Emancipation's cast

Will Smith stars as the protagonist Peter in Emancipation, and looks brilliant in the trailer, although some fans had earlier criticized his accent.

Apart from Emancipation, Will Smith has appeared in a number of popular and iconic movies over the years, including the Bad Boys film series, Independence Day, and The Pursuit of Happyness, to name a few.

Starring alongside Smith in key supporting roles are Ben Foster, Steven Ogg, Charmaine Bingwa, and Timothy Hutton, among many others.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming Will Smith movie Emancipation on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9, 2022.

