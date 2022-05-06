What time will Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 1 finale air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is ready for an exciting finale after the star-studded show ended in a very tight (and perhaps historically inaccurate) spot in the previous episode. With nine episodes down and the famous Lakers dynasty already on the road to stardom, the show has recently been dealing with serious issues like Spencer Haywood's (played by Wood Harris) drug addiction.

The final episode of the season, titled Promised Land, will air on May 8, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET. It will feature the fabled NBA Finals between the Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 1 Episode 10: Setting up for Westhead's exit?

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Kareem explains the beauty of the skyhook to Magic Johnson



Great scene from #WinningTime Kareem explains the beauty of the skyhook to Magic Johnson Great scene from #WinningTimeKareem explains the beauty of the skyhook to Magic Johnson https://t.co/v1hrtZaNFZ

Basketball fans and fans of the LA Lakers already know that Paul Westhead's (played by Jason Segel) brilliant but flawed tactics are short-lived. Westhead was replaced by his assistant coach Pat Riley (played by Adrien Brody) in his third season.

Although the finale may focus on the glory days of Westhead, the show will likely pave the way for the prolific coach's exit. The second season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty has already been confirmed, and we might see Westhead's exit in the early episodes.

From what we know so far, the final episode will most likely focus more on the game of basketball itself as the LA Lakers square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the legendary 1980 finals of the NBA Championship.

Spencer Haywood may play an important role in the finale after the cliffhanger ending of the previous episode saw him order a hit on the LA Lakers upon being fired for his drug usage. This is, of course, historically inaccurate, although still inspired by the real-life events.

After being fired during the 1979-1980 season, Spencer Haywood was frustrated enough to plan the assassination of Paul Westhead with his mobster friend. Years later, he admitted to it while speaking to People magazine. He said:

"I left the Forum and drove off in my Rolls that night thinking one thought—that Westhead must die,...In the heat of anger and the daze of coke, I phoned an old friend of mine, a genuine certified gangster... We sat down and figured it out. Westhead lived in Palos Verdes, and we got his street address. We would sabotage his car, mess with his brake lining."

He did not go through with the plan in the end, but the events of the finale will take inspiration from his confession.

When will the upcoming episode of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty air?

The upcoming finale of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 1 will premiere on May 8, 2022, on HBO at 9.00 PM ET. You can also find the episode online on HBO Max.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee