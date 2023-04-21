What time will Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, trailer, and more details

After another fascinating week of blood, gore, and mysteries, Yellowjackets is set to return with a new episode on Friday, April 21, 2023, bringing back all the drama from the fictional football team's attempts at survival. Viewers are nearly halfway through the second season of the show, which is set to conclude with the ninth episode on May 26, 2023. However, fans are not much closer to getting the answers to the big mysteries that plagued season 1.

Perhaps that is the charm of Yellowjackets, which has mastered the art of keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The first four episodes of the season were enough to show how things are not getting any easier for the girls trapped in the wilderness, with the introduction of cannibalism and the growing faith of the group in Lottie's (played by Courtney Eaton) supernatural powers. The present-day timeline is not much sorted either, with Musty (Christina Ricci) still meddling in things that she shouldn't.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5 promo shows that the birth of Shauna's baby is on the way

The upcoming episode of Yellowjackets is titled Two Truths and a Lie. It will premiere on Paramount Plus on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 3 am EST. It will reach the television screens on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 9 pm EST.

The packed promo for season 2 episode 5 depicts a lot of new events. It also hints at Shauna's (played by Sophie Nélisse) upcoming child, which has been a major plot point for quite a while now. It is unclear whether the kid will be born in this episode, but it is surely now much closer. Additionally, this episode will also see the self-proclaimed detective Misty reaching the doorsteps of Lottie's (played by Simone Kessell) cult in search of Natalie (Juliette Lewis).

As viewers have already seen in the previous episode, the Yellowjackets could not rescue the frozen moose, which could have been the key to their survival. Instead, they will now have to rely on faith once again and perhaps indulge in something much worse, should the need arise.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of Yellowjackets reads:

"Misty makes a leap of faith; Natalie and Lottie play a game; Shauna finds herself unexpectedly randy; Tai seeks out a movie recommendation."

The synopsis is not clear and does not hint at anything concrete. However, it reveals that the episode will likely focus on adult Taissa (Tawny Cypress) as well, who has been steadily deteriorating over the past few episodes. She is also depicted in the promo for the episode, hinting that there could be much more coming from her and her delusions. It will also see her interact with adult Van. Apart from this, there are still several lingering questions that Yellowjackets season 2 should address in the coming days.

After this episode airs on April 21, there will still be four episodes remaining before the season ends. It is unlikely that this long-drawn mystery will resolve within that time. This show is likely to run for quite a few seasons, making the mystery deeper and darker in the process.

Yellowjackets stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, Courtney Eaton, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell, among others.

It is available for streaming on Paramount+.

