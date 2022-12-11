Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 is expected to air on Paramount on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT, as per ComingSoon.net. Titled Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog, the upcoming episode is set to explore certain events from protagonist John Dutton's past.

With just two more episodes to go before the series wraps up the first part of the fifth season, viewers are eagerly waiting for a conclusion of sorts. The new episode is helmed by Stephen Kay, with Taylor Sheridan serving as the writer.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 will see Chief Rainwater face a tricky challenge

Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 does not have an official promo, but the upcoming episode will focus on a new visitor who's arrived in Montana. Meanwhile, Chief Rainwater has a tricky challenge that he needs to tackle. Here's a brief description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The Duttons and the Yellowstone enjoy an almost perfect day branding cattle; Montana gets an unexpected visitor from outside; Sarah continues to sink her teeth into Jamie; Rainwater deals with a challenger from within.''

The previous episode, titled Watch'em Ride Away, aptly concluded with Beth, Clara, and Teeter taking off to herd their cattle as Monica and Summer watched them leave. The episode also focused on a dinner at the Duttons, wherein things got out of control when Beth abused Summer.

The ending was perhaps the most striking aspect of the episode as it had an optimistic fairy-tale-like vibe. However, fans can expect several pivotal events to unfold in the drama-filled sixth episode as the show heads towards the conclusion of the first part of the ongoing season.

A brief look at Yellowstone plot and cast

Yellowstone delves deep into the various challenges and struggles that the Dutton family faces as they look to protect their ranch in Montana. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per the show's YouTube channel:

''Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park.''

Iconic actor Kevin Costner portrays the lead role of John Dutton in the series. Costner's performance is one of the major highlights of the show, and he continues to enthrall viewers with his magnetic screen presence and charisma.

Kevin Costner has been a part of some of the most popular and iconic movies and TV series over the years, including A Perfect World, Hatfields & McCoys, Hidden Figures, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, to name a few. Featuring along with Costner in significant supporting roles are actors like:

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Noted filmmakers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson helm the series.

Don't forget to catch Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 on Paramount on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

