What time will Young Sheldon: Season 5, Episode 20 air? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Young Sheldon is ready for an all-new episode this week, diving deeper into the matter of Georgie's (played by Montana Cooper) recently revealed secret. Even though Georgie managed to tell his father, George Cooper (Lance Barber), about his girlfriend's pregnancy, the saga is far from over.

Titled Uncle Sheldon and a Hormonal Firecracker, the upcoming episode will air on April 28, 2022. It will deal with a curious Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and Missy Cooper (Raegan Revord), who have already become suspicious about something odd going on in the house. In the previous episode, the brother-sister duo assumed something completely incorrect.

Young Sheldon @YoungSheldon There's never a dull moment at the Cooper kitchen table and this week's new #YoungSheldon is no different. There's never a dull moment at the Cooper kitchen table and this week's new #YoungSheldon is no different. https://t.co/6f6jwoPRUV

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon Season 5, Episode 20 promo: Sheldon and Missy get to know

In the previous episode, Missy assumed that their mother was going to have another child after she heard some mentions of the word 'baby.' However, the promo depicts the Cooper family matriarch sitting down with the kids and explaining that it is their brother, Georgie, who is going to have a kid.

Given Sheldon's lack of regard for others and his generally distracted nature, it would be fun to see how the genius reacts to the prospect of becoming an uncle. The title of the episode hints at something similar.

With the return of Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman) in the previous episode, the show will also build another intriguing storyline. The remainder of season five will take a look at George's cheating arc.

Sheldon had previously mentioned in Big Bang Theory that his father was involved with another woman. The showrunner has also indicated that the remaining episodes will explore Mary Cooper's (played by Zoe Perry) infidelity as well. So you can expect things between Mary and George to go downhill by the end of season five.

Young Sheldon @YoungSheldon Imagine Sheldon's "oh my" when he finds out what's *really* going on. Make sure to come back next week for another new #YoungSheldon Imagine Sheldon's "oh my" when he finds out what's *really* going on. Make sure to come back next week for another new #YoungSheldon! https://t.co/7jU3vgEOVd

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"Sheldon Cooper skips four grades at school for his genius. However, he struggles to fit in with his family in Texas."

As episodes pass by, it seems Sheldon is struggling more and more with his family. The upcoming episode will explore a lot of it.

When will the upcoming episode of Young Sheldon air?

The upcoming episode of the Big Bang Theory spinoff will air on April 28, 2022, on the CBS channel. It airs at 8.00 PM every Thursday. You can also find the series on Paramount+.

