What time will Young Sheldon season 6 episode 10 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 10, the highly anticipated upcoming episode of the fan-favorite sitcom, is all set to make its debut exclusively on CBS this Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET. The beloved series chronicles the coming-of-age story of a young Sheldon Cooper, the titular character from another beloved sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.

Fans of the sitcom have been waiting to see how the brand new episode of season 6 will unfold, especially after the previous episode, titled College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle, revealed some really entertaining series of events for the audience.

Without further ado, let's jump right in, and find out all about episode 10 of Young Sheldon season 6, ahead of its arrival exclusively on CBS Network.

Episode 10 of Young Sheldon season 6 will see Mary struggling to make friends

As has been revealed by CBS, episode 10 of the latest season of the popular series has been titled, Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting. Steven Holland, Nick Bakay, and Jeremy Howe have served as writers for the episode, while the episode's teleplay has been written by Steve Molaro, Eric Kaplan, and Connor Kilpatrick. Jaffar Mahmood has served as the director of season 6 episode 10.

A brief official synopsis for the episode, given by CBS, reads:

"Mary struggles to make new friends; Mandy pushes Georgie to date another woman."

Take a closer look at the official promo for the upcoming episode here:

The official promo clip provides the audience with intriguing glimpses of what the episode will add to the story. In the promo, a girl is seen flirting with Georgie, who is hesitant to reciprocate as he is having a baby with Mandy. However, Mandy encourages him to date other women. She tells him that as they are not a couple, he is free to date other people.

Thus, the episode is expected to showcase some brewing drama between Mandy and Georgie. The episode will also show Mary ending up in a tricky situation as she faces difficulty while making new friends. It is safe to say that the upcoming episode is set to take the audience on a dramatic rollercoaster journey.

Some more details about the CBS sitcom

Created by Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre, the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon has garnered quite a bit of popularity among the audience due to its hilariously woven, light-hearted, and witty storylines. The performances by lead cast members, including Iain Armitage, who plays the main character, the young Sheldon Lee Cooper, is another reason why viewers love the show.

In The Big Bang Theory, the character is portrayed by Jim Parsons, who has acted as the narrator of Young Sheldon. Parsons has also served as the executive producer for the spin-off prequel series, along with Steven Molaro, Jon Favreau, Todd Spiewak, Steve Holland, and Chuck Lorre.

Apart from Iain Armitage, the sitcom also stars Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, Annie Potts, Emily Osment, Wyatt McClure, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Young Sheldon season 6 episode 10, which will debut this Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS Network.

