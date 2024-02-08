What is a total solar eclipse? Everything to know about the upcoming 2024 spectacle in April

On April 8, 2024, the moon is set to cross paths with the sun and completely block it from Earth's view, thereby creating a total solar eclipse. Unlike regular eclipses, this year's total solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon, having last occurred in 2017. Interestingly, this will also be the last time this phenomenon will be visible in the contiguous United States until 2044.

During this spectacle, which will be visible from parts of North America, the sky will turn dark, and people will be able to see the corona of the Sun, provided the weather is favorable.

Why does the phenomenon occur?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the sun's face gets completely blocked by the earth's natural satellite, the moon, while it passes between our planet and the sun. This is what is set to occur on Monday, April 8, 2024. The locations at which the shadow of the moon completely covers the sun is called the path of totality.

People residing in the path of totality will be able to experience the aforementioned total eclipse. The official NASA website states:

"The sky will become dark, as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, people along the path of totality will see the Sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, which is usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun."

Eclipse glasses are not required to view the total solar eclipse

Eclipse chasers are supposed to wear eclipse glasses while looking at an eclipse to protect their eyes. However, during a total eclipse, people can do without them for the brief period of totality when the moon fully covers the sun. Obviously, the weather is a huge factor that affects what one may actually see.

However, provided that the conditions are right, people will be able to see streams of white light, which are actually the corona of the sun or its outer solar atmosphere, and also the chromosphere, a solar atmospheric region that will appear as a thin pink circle around the moon.

What else can you see?

NASA further recommended people look around and observe the world during a total solar eclipse. By doing this, one can see a stunning 360-degree sunset and spot some bright and shining stars and planets in the dark sky. NASA further recommends:

"The air temperature will drop and often an eerie silence will settle around you. It is also worth stealing a peek at the people around you – many people have a deep emotional response when the Sun goes into totality."

However, keep in mind that this would only last a couple of minutes, and when you start seeing the lower atmosphere of the sun peeking out from behind the moon, that's your cue to get your eclipse glasses back on. The total solar eclipse will not be visible from everywhere and only those in the path of totality will be able to experience it.

Where to watch the upcoming total solar eclipse?

According to NASA, the first glimpse of the total eclipse will start from over the South Pacific Ocean and enter North America on the Pacific coast of Mexico at 11:07 am PDT. The eclipse moves into the United States through Texas.

The map for the path of the total solar eclipse (Image via NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

After Texas, the path goes through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, along with parts of Tennessee and Michigan.

After leaving the states, the eclipse enters Canada's Southern Ontario and further moves into Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. Finally, at 5:16 pm NDT, the eclipse will go through Newfoundland's Atlantic Coast and exit continental North America.

After its 2024 exit, the total solar eclipse will only be seen again in the contiguous United States in 2044.

