What did Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs do? Texas mom sentenced to life in prison in brutal murder of infant daughter

A Harris County jury sentenced 29-year-old Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs to life in prison on Monday, April 3, 2023. Tradezsha was accused of killing her four-month-old daughter Brielle Robinson on April 16, 2016. The 29-year-old was previously convicted on one count of capital murder but the verdict was overturned.

Law and Crime reported that it was overturned after an appellate court stated that the jury wasn't allowed to apply the felony murder standard in Bibbs' initial case.

After the verdict was declared, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made a statement about it. The DA said that while their office stands for all victims, the baby was the most innocent of victims. Ogg continued that the life sentence was an appropriate sentence for the brutal crime and that the Harris County jury agreed with the same.

Harris County DA @HarrisCountyDAO



harriscountyda.com/houston_mother… 1/3 Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of felony murder for the death of her 4-month-old child in 2016. 1/3 Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of felony murder for the death of her 4-month-old child in 2016.harriscountyda.com/houston_mother… https://t.co/lntIRAj9g7

At the trial, chief prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Keaton Forcht, said that Bibbs killed her daughter after the father no longer wanted a relationship with Bibbs.

Forcht said that Bibbs deserved a life sentence for what she did to her daughter. He described the death and said that Bibbs didn't care "as much about the death of her daughter as she did" about the child's life.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details related to child abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs' beating of Brielle led to trauma to several organs

Authorities detailed the incident stating that the brutal murder took place when Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs and baby Brielle were in a motel room. Bibbs picked up Brielle and dropped her on the bed, causing her to bounce off and onto the hard floor. According to court documents, Bibbs did this multiple times, every time her child began to cry.

When Brielle didn't stop crying, her mother struck the infant in the face, chest, and ribs until she stopped.

4-month-old Brielle was fatally injured due to the physical abuse (Image via Harris County DA's Office)

As per the documents, the Houston Police Department responded to a call about the suspicious death of a child at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Emergency doctors told police that the baby had suffered serious injuries, including multiple rib fractures. The baby also had trauma to "several organ systems," along with a brain bleed and laceration of the liver.

In her statement to the cops, Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs initially alleged that her daughter suffered injuries from falling off her car seat and onto hard concrete. However, doctors maintained that the baby’s injuries resulted from a physical assault and not what Bibbs claimed.

Eventually, in a recorded interview, Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs admitted to making up the story, according to Law & Crime.

A week-long trial for the Texas mom sealed her fate

A few days after her baby's death, Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs was arrested, and after a trial that lasted weeks, she was sentenced to life in prison.

At the trial, jurors were presented with evidence from emergency room doctors. They stated that the Texas mom was not concerned with her baby's medical care or the consequences of the fatal head injury she inflicted.

Simply_Stranger @AngelsBokenHalo @BetsyBeek She may never see a prison cell. I’m curious as to how they explain that she has a condition that allowed her to come off as normal for years, commit murder, try to cover it up and yet she is so crazy she didn’t know what she was doing was wrong. The defense has a tough road… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @BetsyBeek She may never see a prison cell. I’m curious as to how they explain that she has a condition that allowed her to come off as normal for years, commit murder, try to cover it up and yet she is so crazy she didn’t know what she was doing was wrong. The defense has a tough road… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As per the affidavit, Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs mentioned checking into a motel two days prior to her baby's death. The document also said that Bibbs had begun to not care about the child's well-being and it wasn't until the child stopped breathing completely that the now 29-year-old called 911.

Cinjay @Cinjay21 @AngelsBokenHalo Hopefully they make her pay where she’s going…hear they don’t like child killers in prison @AngelsBokenHalo Hopefully they make her pay where she’s going…hear they don’t like child killers in prison

The court documents added that the investigators who interviewed Bibbs believe she brutally murdered her infant daughter "out of vengeance against the child’s father."

Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs later said she was likely suffering from postpartum depression but did not reach out for help.

Poll : 0 votes