What did Trevor Noah say about illegal immigrants? Video of Doechii rolling her eyes at misfire joke at the 2025 Grammy Awards goes viral

South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah hosted the 2025 Grammy Awards for the fifth year in a row. During his opening monologue, the writer-producer made a misfire joke about illegal immigrants, the video of which has now gone viral on social media.

It particularly shows rapper and songwriter Doechii rolling her eyes as Trevor Noah stood and delivered his monologue adjacent to her seat.

“Tonight, we’ll be honoring the best in music as voted on by 13,000 members of the Recording Academy, and 20 million illegal immigrants. And tonight, no matter what happens, history will be made,” Trevor Noah was heard saying.

The moment has garnered severe traction online, with netizens relating to Doechii’s reaction and calling out Noah for the joke.

“Doechii eye rolling Trevor Noah’s immigrant joke is everything,” a person wrote.

“Doechii rolling her eyes at Trevor Noah's lame a*s ... I volunteer to KICK HIS A*S ON LIVE,” one netizen wrote.

“Trevor Noah’s ‘illegal immigrant’ comment was in poor taste. Doechii rolling her eyes is me,” a user wrote.

“Doechii rolling her eyes at Trevor Noah was so real,” wrote another.

Later in his monologue, the host further took a dig at the new Trump administration.

“There’s been a few changes in Washington. So, I’m gonna enjoy tonight because this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country,” he quipped.

The former host of The Daily Show was referencing the reported ongoing mass deportations of undocumented immigrants across the United States being implemented by the Trump administration.

More about Trevor Noah’s opening monologue at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah returned as the host of the 2025 Grammy Awards which was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2025 night. He began his inaugural monologue by saying:

“Welcome to music’s biggest night. And when I say biggest, I mean biggest nights. What the Super Bowl is to the NFL. What Valentine’s Day is to romance. What Father’s Day is to Nick Cannon. That’s what the Grammys is to music.”

Throughout his monologue, Trevor Noah took shots at Donald Trump’s latest policies after taking office earlier this month. For instance, while mentioning Shakira, the comic stated the Hips Don’t Lie singer is “the greatest thing out of Columbia that isn’t a class A felony,” seemingly further mocking the illegal immigrant issue.

Subsequently, he merged a joke about Beyonce announcing her upcoming tour and Donald Trump’s new tariffs.

“I will say, though Beyoncé. There’s tariffs. We can’t afford a new tour, right? Maple syrup is about to be $50,” Noah quipped.

He is not the first one to have publicly talked about the mass deportations by ICE across the country. Pope Francis called Donald Trump’s policy a “disgrace.”

“If true, this will be a disgrace, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay the bill… This won’t do! This is not the way to solve things. That’s not how things are resolved,” the pope shared.

His remarks came during an evening talk show on January 20, 2025, ahead of Trump's inauguration.

Meanwhile, Mexican-American singer-actress Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story on January 27 and shared a video of her crying. The words, “I’m sorry,” and a Mexican flag emoji appeared on her post, while she was heard saying:

“I just wanna say I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

However, later, she took down the post, in the face of backlash and ridicule. The Disney alum replaced it with another Instagram Story. It had the words, "Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people" written against a black background. This too was subsequently removed.

In the first couple of weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency, mass deportations of illegal immigrants have been at the forefront. Thousands of undocumented people have been arrested by ICE, including from sanctuary cities such as Chicago and San Francisco. According to Radar Online, the Trump administration has also directed ICE to make more daily arrests from a few hundred to 1200-1500.

