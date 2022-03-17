What is Trisomy 13? Keke Wyatt makes tearful revelation about her unborn baby  

Keke Wyatt shared that her unborn baby has Trisomy 13. While performing at the City Winery on March 13, she broke down in tears, revealing that her 11th child suffers from the serious genetic disorder.

The 40 year old singer reflected on her son Rahjah's health condition during her performance as well. She said:

"When the doctors told me that my son Rahjah had Leukemia cancer … I said Hallelujah."

She then shared the news about her unborn child with her fans:

"And recently I found out the doctor say my baby has Trisomy 13."

She is expecting a child along with husband Zackariah Darring. She shared the news of her pregnancy on February 20.

Keke Wyatt's unborn child is suffering from a rare chromosomal disorder

Trisomy 13 which is also called Patau syndrome, is a genetic disorder where a portion of chromosome 13 appears three times. Children born with the disease often experience heart defects, extra fingers or toes, brain or spinal cord abnormalities, underdeveloped eyes, an opening in the lip which can be associated with a cleft lip or a cleft palate and may also have weak muscle tone.

Due to the severity of the condition, the mortality rate is high, and only 5-10% of children live beyond their first year.

Doctors can spot Trisomy 13 within the first trimester of one's pregnancy. Tests such as cell-free DNA screening can also identify the disease.

WebMD stated that there is no cure for Trisomy 13. The genetic disorder is not always fatal, but doctors cannot predict how long the child might live unless they have serious life-threatening problems. Often, those suffering from the same rarely live up to their teenage years.

Who is Keke Wyatt?

Prior to occupying the stage on her own, Keke Wyatt backed up singer Avant. She accompanied him on his platinum-selling album My Thoughts. She released her own album Soul Sista in 2000. Since then, she has released more of her own music.

In 2017, she starred as a member of the R&B show Divas: Atlanta. She appeared in three seasons.

Aside from working in the entertainment industry, she has also worked with multiple non-profit organizations. She was once the spokesperson for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan