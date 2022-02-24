What is uncombable hair syndrome? 16-month-old Locklan Samples goes viral online with ‘peach fuzz’ hair 

16-month-old Locklan Samples is one of the 100 people in the world with a rare genetic condition called "uncombable hair syndrome." Locklan's mother Katelyn Samples explained that his hair was dark at the time of birth, but as he grew, his hair started to lighten.

The family did not question the change because Locklan's older brother Shep has blonde hair. It wasn't until an Instagram user questioned Katelyn about the said syndrome that the parents decided to get Locklan tested. Katelyn explained:

"You're just going about your day thinking everything's fine and that your kid might have curly hair, which does run in the family. And then to hear that there's a rare syndrome associated with your kid — it was crazy,"

The condition, however, only affects Locklan's hair and has not hindered the child's growth.

Locklan Samples' condition is a hereditary gene mutation

According to Medline Plus:

"Uncombable hair syndrome is a condition that is characterized by dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat."

The syndrome usually starts showing somewhere between infancy and three years of age. It only affects the scalp hair of the person; the hair turns lighter and also stays erect on the head. It doesn't make the hair brittle or fragile, but it might affect its growth rate.

Incredibly, the condition is said to start diminishing once the child hits puberty, after which their hair starts lying flat like others.

People have fallen in love with Samples' unique hair

Locklan Samples' Instagram account has already collected over 8k followers. The account contains life updates and daily shenanigans of him and his brother. A recent reel from the account went viral, gathering over 70k views and 3k likes.

Katelyn explained that most people who meet Locklan love his hair. He too loves the attention he receives for his looks. She explained:

"I would say that 98% of people are so kind and love it. They say he's like a little rock star. It brings a smile to peoples' faces. And right now when he's little, he loves the attention and doesn't mind it."

Users on Instagram adore the little rockstar and his hair. The video received a multitude of positive comments.

Katelyn and her husband Caleb have learnt to take care of their son's bushy mane. They also want to support Locklan Samples and teach him to love his hair. The two, affectionately, call it the "peach fuzz."

