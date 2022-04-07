What is Victoria Hilton’s real name? Serving the Hamptons star once made his own designer hazmat suit

The new Discovery+ show, Serving the Hamptons, is all set to premiere this week on April 7. The reality TV show will feature staff members from Southampton's popular eatery, 75 Main.

Victoria Hilton is the manager of the restaurant. His real name is John Graham and according to his Instagram profile, he is also a socialite, supermodel, athlete, and actor. He further described himself as the nightlife princess of The Hamptons, New York, Delray, Palm Beach, and West Palm.

He is the right hand as well as best friend of restaurant owner Zach Erdem. The duo has been promoting their upcoming show together on several platforms and news channels.

Victoria Hilton’s Instagram is filled with pictures of celebrities

Going by Hilton’s Instagram, one can tell the reality TV star is fashionable and one of his favorite brands is Louis Vuitton. In one of the posts, he designed his own hazmat suit during COVID-19 pandemic. His caption read:

“Omg omg remembering the Beginning of the pandemic I introduced my V by Victoria Hilton #hazmat #suits and #mask because there was no designer hazmat suits so I end up making my own @louisvuitton.”

As 75 Main is a hub for Hollywood celebrities, Hilton’s social media handle is filled with photos of himself with actors and popular personalities. Some of the celebrities include Emma Roberts, Enrique Iglesias, Michael Jordan, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, and Jeremy Renner.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilton and restaurant owner Zach Erdem revealed a few names of celebs who have often visited their restaurant. The names include Leonardo DiCaprio, Bon Jovi, and even the Kardashians have dined there multiple times.

Hilton added that Erdem is “bad cop in the house” because of his rules. The former will be seen managing the restaurant staff as well as partying hard. As per the synopsis of Serving the Hamptons, Hilton will throw a surprise birthday bash for Erdem, but things will soon turn dramatic.

All about the Serving the Hamptons premiere

Hilton and Erdem’s staff includes eight members. Here is a look at their names and titles:

V.I.P hostess Samantha Crichton

V.I.P hostess Jillian Gough

Chef Brogan Wu

DJ Ethan Thompson

Waiter Jack Tavcar

Waitress Hailey Druek

Bartender Ryan Fitzpatrick

Bartender Jodie Bisasor

The official synopsis of Serving the Hamptons reads:

“The five hour-long episodes take viewers into one of the most exclusive enclaves in the world, while showcasing all the juicy drama in the lives of the young, se*y restaurant staff at Southampton’s ‘it’ destination for dining, 75 Main, as they hook up, argue, and work together to make sure the clients come back for more.”

The premiere of Serving the Hamptons season 1 will be held on Thursday, April 7 on Discovery+. The entire show will be five-hours long with all the episodes being released at once.

