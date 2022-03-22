What is the viral 'famous crave me' riddle? Answer and more puzzles revealed

Social media users never shy away from showing off their intellectual skills, and what better way than solving riddles? The latest riddle that has everyone puzzled over is the "famous crave me" riddle.

The riddle emerged from the popular website Rataalada.com and has confused everyone who has been asked for a solution.

In this article, we will provide you with the answer and other great riddles from the website to ask your friends.

Here is the answer to the 'famous crave me' riddle

Before we give you the answer, here is the riddle that has left netizens scratching their heads:

“The famous Crave me. Others defend themselves from me. No matter how you define it, I always end up with certainty.”

If you have read the riddle for the first time, then you should take a minute and try to think of the answer before going forward.

Don't fret if you can't get the answer. Here is a clue: The answer represents something that every social media influencer wants to receive. No, it isn't a brand deal, but what gets them those deals. The answer to this riddle is Exposure.

Now let's try to decode the riddle:

The famous crave me: Famous or popular people want to get exposure, which will keep the limelight on them.

Others defend themselves from me: Others, especially the unpopular, don't want to be exposed because they might have things to hide.

I always end up with certainty: Once someone or something is exposed, people find the real truth about them.

About Rataalada.com and more riddles from the website

Rataalada.com is a famous website that Warner Bros. and DC introduced at the end of the latest Batman movie, which was released on March 1, 2022. The website is based on the Batman villain, Riddler, who is famous for talking through riddles and representing himself with a "question mark."

Upon arrival, website visitors are welcomed with a green question mark before being given the first question. The website asks three questions and lets the player guess the answer a few times before suggesting a new riddle. Funnily, the website figures out if you have left the window to go search the answer online.

Here are a few more questions from the website that gave us the "famous crave me" riddle and their answers:

While it shouldn't be a controversial policy, many of Gotham's elite prefer to do the opposite of what is the best. Answer - Honesty No city is eternal. Not even Gotham. An empire falls, but this word still rings true. Answer - Veritas It's more than just a game. Fear he who hides behind one. Answer - Mask What was new is new again. Rebirth. Restoration. Reformation. Answer - Renewal. I am first a fraud or a trick, or perhaps a blend of the two. That's up to your misinterpretation. Answer - Confusion.

After answering all three questions, the player is given an image from the upcoming comic Riddler: Year One as a prize, and the website promises to come back with new questions later.

Edited by Shaheen Banu