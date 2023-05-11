What is the viral I Am A Surgeon meme? Who plays Doctor Han on The Good Doctor explored as trend sends the internet into a frenzy

The "I am a Surgeon" meme featuring Doctor Murphy and Doctor Han from ABC's The Good Doctor has gone viral on social media. The meme references a scene from season 2 of the series, where an emotional Dr. Murphy asserts to Dr. Han, "I am a surgeon!" over and over again after he is barred from the surgery team.

The Good Doctor is a 2017 medical drama centered around Dr. Murphy, (portrayed by Freddie Highmore) an autistic surgeon with savant syndrome as he navigates his work at the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. It was adapted from a South Korean television series, Good Doctor, by Park Jae-bum.

TikTok is flooded with clips from the show shared by fans. However, they have ironically been taken out of context by non-fans who found the overly dramatic scenes funny. The "I am a surgeon!" clip is one such scene.

Doctor Han is introduced in season 2 and is played by Daniel Day Kim, who is also the producer of the show. He is introduced as the Chief of Surgery who has issues with Shaun's awkward behavior and autism.

His belief that Shaun would be a liability in a tumor-removal surgery leads him to transfer the latter to pathology, where he can help patients without interacting with them, prompting the now-trending scene.

The clip first went viral in 2021 and started trending in early 2023. On April 20, user @hot_elliot shared a screen recording of their For You page featuring the scene.

Soon, TikTokers sharted sharing edits of the intense scene, turning it into an anti-meme. They shared edits with absurd CapCut filters and effects resulting in absurd clips. The trend caught on and spread to other social media platforms.

"I am a surgeon!" and Doctor Han memes take over social media

As the scene went viral, netizens were taken aback by the intensity of Dr. Shaun which contrasted with Doctor Han's stoic reaction. This was a ground for some hilarious edits and comments. Some even commented on Daniel Day Kim's looks. User @G10M5RCH1 stated:

"When autistic doctor bursts into your office screaming about how he's a sturgeon and all you can do is hit him with that Dr. Han stare."

A comment on Han's reaction (Image via Twitter/ @)

In the show, Doctor Han is an antagonist, however, following the viral trend, to the non-viewers, his calm and composed reaction made him a "cool character."

Zack @TheTechJacket in less than 24 hours this character went from being a random network tv daniel dae kim character to a hero of the people in less than 24 hours this character went from being a random network tv daniel dae kim character to a hero of the people https://t.co/6bGO8DxqhS

In one of the absurd takes, cybernauts adapted the word surgeon to a similar-sounding term, sturgeon (fish), prompting a round of "I am a Sturgeon!" memes.

Morgan 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🔆🇮🇪🇵🇸 @Struckneptune I AM A STURGEON , I AM A STURGEON DOCTOR HAN I AM A STURGEON , I AM A STURGEON DOCTOR HAN https://t.co/IaC7puulqc

Here are some more reactions and memes that were seen on Twitter:

Muskrat @asharchist Sir he says he’s a surgeon Sir he says he’s a surgeon https://t.co/cRTa3QkYSa

bø-wie | 🐝 Fundari? Kettari? Hattari! 🔸 @KAIXAnizedDICE what if han throws away his jacket and says “doctor han, what a joke” and puts on surgical gear to become surgeon 2 what if han throws away his jacket and says “doctor han, what a joke” and puts on surgical gear to become surgeon 2 https://t.co/9gx2xzcu7y

cleo @cleoofffilm what if in the finale of the good doctor, shaun murphy says “surgeon, what a joke” and throws away his scrubs and wears dr han’s three quarter zip jumper in his honour what if in the finale of the good doctor, shaun murphy says “surgeon, what a joke” and throws away his scrubs and wears dr han’s three quarter zip jumper in his honour https://t.co/TAFnJIcrU6

star @starrdiver I AM A DRAGOON DOCTOR HAN I AM A DRAGOON DOCTOR HAN https://t.co/9jq7WgJGfb

Herostratus @Herostratus356 Glad to see the Daniel Dae Kim/Dr Han/Good Doctor/"I AM A SURGEON!" memes haven't run their course yet. Glad to see the Daniel Dae Kim/Dr Han/Good Doctor/"I AM A SURGEON!" memes haven't run their course yet. https://t.co/brS8J9f3ij

cleo @cleoofffilm “I AM -- I AM A SURGEON!



I AM A SURGEON!



I AM A SURGEON!”



dr han: “I AM -- I AM A SURGEON!I AM A SURGEON!I AM A SURGEON!”dr han: https://t.co/aXNJ21PrVe

𝙕𝙚𝙚𝙠 @spaceserenade https://t.co/1ZADfoLPHK What if the hood doctor in the finale of his shows says, “surgeon, what a joke” throws his labcoat away, and wears Dr hans shirt in his honor https://t.co/1ZADfoLPHK What if the hood doctor in the finale of his shows says, “surgeon, what a joke” throws his labcoat away, and wears Dr hans shirt in his honor

Friendly Neighborhood Comic Guy @SomeComicGuy So making fun of The Good Doctor 8s fun and all but maybe we shouldn't Stan this Doctor Han guy So making fun of The Good Doctor 8s fun and all but maybe we shouldn't Stan this Doctor Han guy https://t.co/4ak3PzmyGs

☘️ @verstroll Good Doctor: I AM A SURGEON

Dr Han: Hi, A SURGEON, I'm Dr Han

Good Doctor: *implodes, killing him instantly*

Dr Hand: Good Doctor: I AM A SURGEONDr Han: Hi, A SURGEON, I'm Dr HanGood Doctor: *implodes, killing him instantly*Dr Hand: https://t.co/hUmiU3brnO

Daniel Day Kim is also the producer of The Good Doctor

Daniel Day was born in Busan, South Korea, and moved to the United States when he was a year old. He grew up in New York City, Bethlehem, and Pennsylvania.

The South Korean-American actor, director, and producer is best known for his roles as Ho Kelly in Hawaii Five-0, and as Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost. In 2013 he founded his production company, 3AD, which produces The Good Doctor.

In addition to playing Doctor Han, he has lent his voice to the video game series Saint Row and the movie Raya and the Last Dragon. Additionally, he has been on the People Magazine's Sexiest Men Alive list twice.

Poll : 0 votes