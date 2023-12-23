What did Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah say? Net worth explored as year-end mail to employees sparks outrage online 

Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah made his way into the headlines after his year-end email to the employees went viral. In the memo sent as an email, Niraj Shah told the employees that they should be prepared to work longer hours and should not be afraid of work impinging on their personal lives. The email read:

"Working long hours, being responsive, blending work and life, is not anything to shy away from. There is not a lot of history of laziness being rewarded with success. Hard work is an essential ingredient in any recipe for success. I embrace this, and the most successful people I know do as well."

Furthermore, he encouraged the staff to spend less company money and be mindful of making good deals to bring down costs. Niraj Shah mentioned:

“Would you spend money on that, would you spend that much money for that thing, does that price seem reasonable, and lastly — have you negotiated the price?”

However, as his email went viral on social media, it drew a lot of backlash from the masses. Moreover, as the email was sent to over 14,000 employees, many protested Niraj Shah’s words to employees about working long hours.

As per CBS News, the company saw a boost in the pandemic as more people shifted to online shopping. However, its sales dipped in 2022 as people returned to physical stores.

As a result, the company laid off 5% of its employees in 2023. The company has average sales of $2.9 billion, and on the other hand, Niraj Shah has a net worth of more than $600 million, as reported by Business Today.

Niraj Shah’s earlier net worth was $1.6 billion: Details explored as netizens lashed out at Wayfair CEO

Niraj Shah, a well-known businessman, had a whopping net worth of $1.6 billion, however, it drastically dropped to $600 million as his company’s sales dipped in the post-COVID era. He launched the company in 2002 after graduating from Cornell University. Niraj also holds an MBA degree from Harvard Business School.

Niraj Shah, an Indian American, was also featured in the Fortune list of 40 under 40 in 2014. On the other hand, before becoming CEO of Wayfair, he was the director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Besides this, he has also co-founded the Shah Family Foundation with his wife to support education and healthcare programs for kids and teens.

While Niraj Shah is a renowned businessman who is known for his work for Wayfair and its success, he still became the recipient of massive backlash after he sent the year-end email to his employees. As a Twitter user, @nypost posted about it on the platform. Here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users bashed Shah, as he asked employees to work long hours in the year-end email. (Image via Twitter)

While social media users and the employees of Wayfair continue to bash Shah, the CEO has not addressed the backlash yet and has decided to remain silent on the matter.