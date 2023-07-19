What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3 release date, air time, plot, and more

The third episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 is expected to air on FX on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series depicts the lives of three vampires and explores how they deal with the modern world and other supernatural creatures.

It features Kayvan Novak in one of the major roles, along with many others playing significant supporting characters. The first four seasons of the show have received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its distinctive tone, humor, and performances by the cast, among other things. The show is created by noted actor and filmmaker Jemaine Clement.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3 will focus on a pride parade

FX dropped the official trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3 on July 17, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous chaotic and hilarious events set to unfold in the latest episode.

Titled Pride Parade, the upcoming episode will focus on the vampires looking to help Sean host a pride parade. Along with the trailer, FX also put out the official description of the episode on their YouTube channel:

''The vampires help Sean host a Pride parade; Nadja helps her doll achieve a long-held dream.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episodes, titled The Mall and A Night Out With the Guys, depicted the vampires exploring the mall. Elsewhere, it also showed Laszlo and Nandor enjoying a nightout with Sean and his gang.

The premiere episodes perfectly set the tone for the rest of the season, and viewers can expect the remaining episodes to be more fast-paced, entertaining, and full of drama. Critics have been largely positive in their reviews for the first two episodes of the season.

In brief, about What We Do in the Shadows plot and cast

What We Do in the Shadows is a comedy series that focuses on the lives of a group of vampires looking to adjust to life in the modern world, dealing with various creatures around them.

Here's a short synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, "What We Do in the Shadows" is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years in Staten Island. The self-appointed leader of the group is Nandor the Relentless, a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire.''

The description further states:

''Then there's the British vampire Laszlo -- a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop, he might say. He's a lover of mischief and a great soirée, but not as much as he loves seeing Nandor fail miserably in every attempt. And then there's Nadja: the seductress, the temptress, the vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo's Clyde. Also cohabiting in the vampire household is Guillermo, Nandor's familiar; and Colin Robinson, an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts -- he feasts on humans, but not on their blood.''

The cast of the series features the likes of Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Harvey Guillén, Anthony Atamanuik, and many others.

Don't miss the new episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 on FX on Thursday, July 20, 2023.