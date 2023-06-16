What We Do in the Shadows season 5: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

What We Do in the Shadows is a popular vampire horror mockumentary that is gearing up for its highly anticipated fifth season. With fans eagerly awaiting its release, the fifth season of the show is set to premiere on July 13, 2023, on FX and Hulu. The show has already been renewed for a sixth season, demonstrating its popularity and continued success.

The series, based on Jemaine Clement's 2014 film of the same name, revolves around a group of vampires who awaken after centuries and struggle to adapt to modern society while harboring dreams of world domination.

Guillermo's transformation into a vampire will be a central focus of What We Do in the Shadows season 5

The trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 reveals an exciting development for Guillermo, played by Harvey Guillén. After season four ended with Guillermo offering Derek, portrayed by Chris Sandiford, money to turn him into a vampire, the trailer shows Derek fulfilling Guillermo's request by biting his neck.

However, Guillermo realizes that he is unable to access his new powers, leading to comical moments as he tries to transform into a bat but fails. The trailer also showcases other amusing storylines, such as Colin Robinson running for comptroller and the vampires engaging in everyday activities like visiting the mall.

In the previous season, Colin Robinson rapidly aged after being reborn as a baby, Nadja opened a vampire nightclub, and Nandor brought his dead wife back to life with unsatisfying results.

As for the plot of season five, Guillermo's transformation into a vampire will be a central focus. Nandor will feel his familiar slipping away as Guillermo spends more time with Laszlo. Laszlo, known for his scientific pursuits, will try to unravel the mystery behind Guillermo's changes.

Nadja will experience the effects of a previously undiagnosed hex and reconnect with her family from the Old Country. Colin will embark on a political career as an energy vampire, and The Guide will navigate her place within the tight-knit group of vampires.

What We Do in the Shadows cast and characters explored

The cast of What We Do in the Shadows includes talented actors such as Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, and Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson.

Additionally, the show often features celebrity cameos, with previous appearances by Tilda Swinton, Danny Trejo, Wesley Snipes, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sofia Coppola. While no cameos have been confirmed for season five yet, fans can expect more exciting guest appearances.

What We Do in the Shadows has garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fan base since its debut in 2019. Created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the show has successfully captured the humor and vampire lore of the original film. With its witty writing, talented cast, and hilarious mockumentary style, the series continues to entertain and captivate audiences.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 promises to deliver more laughs, vampire antics, and intriguing storylines. Fans can mark their calendars for the July 13 premiere and prepare for another season of undead hilarity.

