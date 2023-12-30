What did Will Smith say about Pepa? Actor reveals “one and only date” with the Salt-N-Pepa member

Will Smith, the American actor and rapper opened up about his "one and only date" with Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa on his Class of ‘88 podcast presented by Audible and Wondery.

On an episode of the podcast, the rapper admitted he was "terrified" when he took Sandra "Pepa" Denton out in the late ’80s. He recalled,

"I always faked like I had game. I didn’t really have game. I was always in this full-on, trying to give the wildest flavor of having game, but that might have been the most terrified I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn’t believe I had a real shot."

Salt-N-Pepa is an American hip-hop group formed in New York City in 1985 with members, Salt (Cheryl James), Pepa (Sandra Denton), and DJ Spinderella (Deidra Roper), as per People.

Will Smith admits he was ‘terrified’ on his date with Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa

Will Smith and the Salt-N-Pepa group have known each other for decades and the rapper recently opened up about dating one of them. On October 27, Will posted a clip from his Class of ‘88 podcast on his Instagram.

He had invited the iconic hip-hop duo for a chat about their ascension towards rap superstardom in the ‘80s and to reflect on how he was crushing on Sandra "Pepa" Denton, 57, at the time, as per Page Six. When Will Smith asked Pepa if she remembered their date, the rapper felt a bit hesitant to make the incident public. The actor, however, reassured her saying,

"We're allowed to talk about it! We've matured! We ain't do nothin'."

Will Smith explained that he had been smitten with "Sandy" for years, but she was always in a relationship with someone else. He went on to describe how special the female rap star was for him and described the date. The Grammy winner said,

"Now she was single. We was both going to be in L.A. at the same time, so Imma shoot my shot. This girl was special and I wanted to impress her, so I rented a white Mercedes convertible just because I needed to floss a little bit. My plan was then to take her around Hollywood Hills, drive up Mulholland and all that, watch the sunset."

The 55-year-old actor confessed that his confidence was merely a facade and he was terrified at the time. Will Smith also added that he was concerned that he would get killed when they went up to the Hollywood sign. The other half of the hip-hop duo Cheryl "Salt" James then quipped, "That was a legit concern!" and all three of them burst out laughing.

Denton also shared her version of events during the date. She recalled the Men in Black star’s generous encounter with a homeless man. Pepa said,

"I know exactly what happened. We were out and we saw a homeless person and you gave the homeless person $100. I was like OK and it was so nice. And then we went to the Hollywood sign."

Will Smith revealed that their brief dating history quickly fizzled out after that night, as per Hot New Hip Hop. The rapper added that he, his former collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Salt-N-Pepa “always really got along."

According to People, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor married Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997, while Denton was briefly married to rapper Treach from 1999 to 2001.