What is the Wordle #244 answer for Friday, February 18? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle has captivated social media users as they wait for a new quiz every day. The brain tease can only be played once a day, and that's also a reason for its popularity because players cannot overplay the game and get bored.

It can be played on any device with an internet browser, so players have no issues accessing the game whenever they want. Players who need a little assistance with today's game can read to the end of the article for clues, the answer, and a little trivia.

The solution for Wordle #244 rhymes with "lodge"

A few clues about today's word are written below:

The word contains the letter "O" The word begins with the letter "D" The word contains a repeating letter The word means to avoid something quickly The word rhymes with "lodge"

So, did you figure out the word? If not, the answer for Friday, February 18 is DODGE.

What is wordle?

Wordle was was created by an American software engineer, Josh Wardle. He initially made the game for himself and his partner Palak Shah, but decided to publicize it in October 2018.

The game follows American English due to its origin. This is a piece of vital information for players as words like color, favor, and rumor can be part of the game.

This was noticed by many UK-based players when one day the word to guess was FAVOR. The game is free-to-play and available here.

If you have never played the game before, these are the rules:

The player is given six attempts to find a five-letter word, the first word is chosen randomly by the player. After clicking on "ENTER," the tiles under the letter change to one of three colors from green, yellow, or gray.

Green means the letter is present in the word and is placed in the right position.

Yellow means the letter is present in the word but placed in an incorrect position.

Gray means the letter is absent in the word.

If a player is unable to find the answer, they have to try the next day with a new word.

