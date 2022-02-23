What is the Wordle #249 answer for Wednesday, February 23? Hints and solutions revealed 

Wordle is a free-to-play online game created by Josh Wardle. The rules of the game are simple, but it might take a little time to excel in. The goal of the game is to find the word of the day by guessing and rearranging letters.

Playing the game regularly will definitely introduce you to new words and expand your vocabulary. However, if you are new to the game, you might need a few clues to push you in the right direction.

The solution for February 23 might seem quite challenging for a few players, which is why we are here. This article contains clues to guess the answer, its meaning, and a little trivia about the game.

The solution for Wordle #249 rhymes with drove

Here are a few clues to find February 23's word:

The word has two vowels in it The word begins with the letter T The word rhymes with "drove" The word ends with the letter E

You might have already figured out the answer, but for those who still haven't, the answer is TROVE.

According to Google dictionary, a trove is a "store of valuable or delightful things." The word is commonly used in the phrase "treasure trove," which means "a large amount of money or a large number of valuable objects found hidden somewhere and seeming to belong to no one."

Wordle takes inspiration from the classic game show "Lingo"

Lingo is an American television game show where players take turns guessing five-letter words in a similar fashion. The show amalgamates a word-guessing game with bingo, where contestants must guess a pre-selected sentence.

If you are new to the game and would like to try it out for yourself, continue reading the rules. Go to the website www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html and write a five-letter word of your choice. Then hit "ENTER."

The tiles under the letters will change in color:

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Continue playing until you find a solution or exhaust all six chances, after which the game will show your statistics and set a timer for the next one.

