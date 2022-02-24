What is the Wordle #250 answer for Thursday, February 24? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle became a social media phenomenon just two years after its release in 2018. Today, around 3 million players have already tried their hand at the game, and a major part waits every day for a new word to release.

While the words are moderate to easy most days, the game throws its players a curveball once in a while, which leaves them scratching their heads.

That is why we are here every day, dishing out clues to assist you in finding the solution. The article contains some clues to find the answer, along with a little trivia.

Wordle #250 rhymes with the word "smoke"

Here are a few clues to find February 24's word:

The word begins with the letter B The word has two vowels in it The word rhymes with the word "smoke" The word has the letter L in it.

You probably have already figured out the solution for today, but for people who want to be sure about it, continue reading. The answer for February 24 is Bloke.

According to Wikipedia, Bloke is a slang term for a common man in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Josh Wardle named the game on his surname

Wordle is a word-guessing browser game that was created by New York developer Josh Wardle. The game was created only for his partner and family, but as he saw people getting interested in the game, Wardle decided to release it to the public. Wardle is said to have a liking for puns and wordplay, and the game is a pun of his name.

If you haven't played the game yet and would like to know how, go to the website www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html. The game page will open, and write a five-letter word of your choice. Then hit "ENTER."

The tiles under the letters will change in color:

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Keep following the clues to find the word. Do not worry if you don't succeed on your first try because you can try again the next day.

