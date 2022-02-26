What is the Wordle #252 answer for Saturday, February 26? Hints and solution revealed

Josh Wardle’s web-based word game, Wordle, is perhaps the most popular game currently in trend. The game’s popularity boosted further after it was acquired by The New York Times.

Wordle gives each player six attempts to guess a five-letter English word. While typing, each letter would showcase a particular color to establish whether the letter is present in the word and if it's in the right position.

As per the game, green denotes a letter in the correct position, while yellow denotes a correct letter in an incorrect position. Meanwhile, any wrong letters are marked gray.

As per the game, the official hints for the February 26 puzzle word include:

The word has one ‘S.’

There is a double letter in the word.

The word in discussion has multiple different variations, which are spelt almost similarly with the change of one or more letters.

The word refers to the description of “liquid accidents.”

It has no uncommon Wordle letters and has ‘L’ in it.

With these clues in mind, the answer to Wordle #252 is ‘SPILL.’ The word usually refers to the overflow of liquid content from a container. It could also refer to revealing secret or discrete information.

Furthermore, the clues suggest that the word has different variations, which are spelt identically. Today’s game would also have a variation of the word ‘Spill,’ i.e. ‘Spilt.’

Players can check their game stats if they log in with the same browser. Furthermore, there is a ‘hard mode’ with additional rules. In this mode, the players would have to choose the letters of the first word, and the following words must have the letters which the user got in hints of the previous word.

In the Hard mode, if a player gets a letter color as green or yellow, then the next word must have the letters showcased in these colors from the previous word.

Edited by Prem Deshpande