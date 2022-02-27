What is the Wordle #253 answer for Sunday, February 27? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle started with Josh Wardle and his partner, Palak Shah, who were fond of The New York Times' Spelling Bee and crossword puzzles. But the game blew up on social media and currently has a playerbase of 2 million with over 300k players that return every day to solve the puzzle.

The game sometimes throws a challenge at players in the form of uncommon and rarely used words. Yesterday's word was one such example, but that is why we are here. We post hints for the answer daily to make it easier for the reader to figure out the answer. This article contains clues for today's answer, the answer, and a little trivia about the game.

Warning: Spoilers for the today's Wordle ahead.

The following are some clues to the answer for February 27:

1) The word has only one vowel in it.

2) The word begins with the letter C.

3) The word rhymes with the word "plant."

4) The word has the letter H in it.

We feel you have already gussed the correct word for today. But for readers who would like to know the official answer, read on. The answer for February 27 is 'chant.'

According to the Google dictionary, chant can be used as either a verb or noun. The verb means, "say or shout repeatedly in a sing-song tone," and the noun meaning is, "a repeated rhythmic phrase, typically one shouted or sung in unison by a crowd," or "a short musical passage in two or more phrases used for singing unmetrical words."

Josh Wardle made sure the game was free

The New York Times had plans to make the game a part of a monthly subscription, but Wardle wanted it to be free for players. After much persuasion, he was able to make the game free and without ads.

If you have never played the game and would like to try it, go to the website www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html. The link will open the game page, where the player has to write a five-letter word of their choice. After writing the word, press "ENTER." The tiles under the word will change colors to either green, yellow or red.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Continue playing until you find the solution or exhaust all six chances, then wait until the next day to play another game.

