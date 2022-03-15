What is the Wordle #269 answer for Tuesday, March 15? Hints and solution revealed

Posting daily Wordle stats has become a day-to-day routine for multiple players, and maintaining a 100% win rate streak is something regarded as an achievement within its community.

After the game was acquired by the New York Times, a few words like "lynch," "fibre," and "slave" were removed from the word list of the game. The game now fails to recognize those words.

However, the game still follows the same word list that was originally created by Josh Wardle.

We post hints and clues for the game every day to help players find the solution.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #269 rhymes with the word "peas"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word has three vowels in it

3) The word ends with the letter E

4) The word rhymes with the word "peas."

We are hopeful that the above-mentioned hints have helped you find the answer, but if you need more assistance, keep reading forward for the answer. The solution for March 15 is the word "tease."

According to Google dictionary, tease means to "make fun of or attempt to provoke (a person or animal) in a playful way," it can also mean to "gently pull or comb (tangled wool, hair, etc.) into separate strands."

Taylordle is a Taylor Swift version of Wordle

The game was created by Hannah Park, an avid Taylor Swift fan who runs a podcast called "Hoy Swift." The words in the game are connected to the singer, so they can be a word she often uses, a word from a song title, or maybe her own surname.

Taylordle follows the basic rules of the original game, which means that players must fill in the blocks with a five-letter word and follow the clues through different colors.

Green means the letter is in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed at an incorrect spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

The game can be very interesting for the singer's fans but might prove difficult for common players. Interested readers can visit taylordle.com to check out the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu