What is the Wordle #302 answer for Sunday, April 17? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is an online word-guessing game that gained prominence towards the end of 2021.

Josh Wardle created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. He started working on it almost 10 years ago and created a prototype in 2013. The game had close to 10,000 words at the time, making the answers vague and uninteresting. As a result, Wardle ended up abandoning the project.

In the meantime, the Welsh software engineer created successful collaborative games like Place and The Button while working for Reddit.

Wardle and his wife were reminded of their Wordle project when they spent time together playing crossword games. They decided to rework the game and make it more enjoyable. Despite it being a personal project, the couple decided to make the game public after it became immensely popular among friends and family.

Wordle became accessible to the public in October 2021 and transformed into a viral trend in just four months.

Internet users love showing off their scores on social media. We make sure to post hints for the game every day so that our readers never lose their winning streak.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's Wordle.

The solution for Wordle #302 rhymes with the word "sample"

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter M in it

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter E

Players might find it hard to solve today's puzzle as the word is not very common. Here's an additional clue for the solution:

The word rhymes with the word "sample."

The solution for April 17 is the word "ample." According to Merriam Webster, ample means "generous or more than adequate in size, scope, or capacity."

The word can be used in a sentence in the following way:

You will have ample opportunity to finish the test.

Zahra @zhrtlhyt



🟨

🟨

🟩🟩 🟨

🟩🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 301 5/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 301 5/6🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩🟩⬛⬛🟨🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Steps to play the game

Wordle was acquired by The New York Times at the end of January for a seven-digit figure. The game is currently a part of their Gameplay section.

Players are presented with an empty table on the game's homepage. They have to fill it with a five-letter word of their choice and press "Enter."

After entering the word, the tiles under each letter will change color to green, yellow or gray. Here's what each color means:

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players have to follow these clues to find the solution. Once the game is complete, users will have to wait until midnight for a new game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh