What is Worth Green's real name? Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green's brother passes away at 36

Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green and her family are going through a hard time after her brother passed away recently. Richard Worthington Green, famously known as Worth Green, died on June 8, 2023, at the age of 36, but the cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

His family opened up about the same in a statement to ET, where they spoke about how Richard was caring towards others around him. However, now that he is gone, his "jovial" personality will be missed by those who had been dear to him.

"Worth left this world on top of the world — he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him. We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend, and countless friends."

Taylor’s sister was the first one to go public with the news as she took to social media to announce the tragic news and also pay tribute to her big brother.

Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green’s late brother taught English as a second language in South Korea

Southern Charm cast member Taylor Green’s brother, Worth Green, was born in Asheville, North Carolina on June 2, 1987, and was the oldest child of Richard and Leslie Dark Green.

Southern Charm cast member Taylor Ann's brother passes away (Image via Instagram/@_the.farmers.wife_)

He graduated from the Subhawk Academy in 2005 and from East Carolina University in 2009. The Southern Charm cast member’s brother loved to travel and moved to South Korea after finishing his academic journey, where he taught English as a second language. He once traveled to Ireland with his friends and started playing golf.

The family will hold a celebration of life service for the recently departed on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the North Carolina Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory.

His obituary reads:

"He was a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible. His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth never knew a stranger."

The obituary further describes Worth as an adventurer and stated that he loved spending time at Lake James and with friends and family.

Aside from that, the obituary adds that Worth loved his family with his whole heart and was a vivacious and loving son and grandson. It continued that he was the best big brother to his sisters and their protector and cheerleader.

It also talked about his girlfriend, Caroline, who he met recently but spent enough time with her to bring her home to meet his family since the two planned their future together. The Southern Charm star's brother is survived by his parents, sisters, paternal grandmother, maternal grandparents, uncles and aunts, along with several cousins.

Taylor Ann Green’s family stated that instead of buying flowers, people should use the funds towards spending time with their family and friends and make donations in Worth’s memory to a charity of their choice.

Fans first met Taylor Ann Green during season 7 of the Bravo show in 2020. She is the second Southern Charm cast member to lose a sibling in 2023 as Olivia Flowers lost her brother Conner in February when he was 32 years old. Conner was born and brought up in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1990 and was full of life and fun-loving. He passed away after battling Lyme disease for over two decades, which Olivia stated earlier in May 2023.

Season 8 of the Bravo show wrapped up in October 2022. It is now expected to return sometime later this year with another season.

