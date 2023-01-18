What is wrong with Gas stoves? Hazards explored as debate rages online

Social media is currently fuming over a new report published by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission that is considering a ban on gas stoves due to several health issues.

As per the report, home appliances can discharge pollutants that result in respiratory and health problems.

Nearly 35 percent of US households have gas stoves that release contaminants like nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other matter that can potentially cause health conditions like cancer, cardiovascular problems, and other problems.

Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen perfectly happy to give up my gas stove. wouldn’t bother me at all. my only request, as someone who rents, is that you also ban these perfectly happy to give up my gas stove. wouldn’t bother me at all. my only request, as someone who rents, is that you also ban these https://t.co/LlaRKu0hOm

The proposal sparked severe backlash from restaurant owners, rural communities, conservatives, and others who pointed out how banning stoves could lead to drastic results.

Twitter reacts to the proposal for gas stove ban in the US

The proposal to ban gas stoves in America due to potential health problems was not received well online. Several users criticized Joe Biden's administration for focusing on less pressing matters like the gas stove ban rather than more important issues.

Others outrightly stated that they will keep their stoves regardless of whatever gets decided in the matter.

Layah Heilpern @LayahHeilpern Thousands of private jets are flying people into Davos for the WEF event. But you’re not allowed to use a gas stove or eat meat because cLiMaTe ChAnGe. Thousands of private jets are flying people into Davos for the WEF event. But you’re not allowed to use a gas stove or eat meat because cLiMaTe ChAnGe.

Louis Peitzman @LouisPeitzman The way the gas stove culture war is already playing out is a great reminder that you could very easily get the right to start eating lead paint chips if you simply pointed out that liberals want to control how much lead you consume. The way the gas stove culture war is already playing out is a great reminder that you could very easily get the right to start eating lead paint chips if you simply pointed out that liberals want to control how much lead you consume.

Sell 8 things I’ll never do:1. Eat bugs2. Use CBDCs3. Give up meat4. Use pronouns5. Get vaccinated6. Support feminism7. Get rid of my gas stoveSell #bitcoin 8 things I’ll never do:1. Eat bugs2. Use CBDCs3. Give up meat4. Use pronouns5. Get vaccinated 6. Support feminism7. Get rid of my gas stoveSell #bitcoin

Ronny Jackson @RonnyJacksonTX I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!! I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!

Spike Cohen @RealSpikeCohen A government that has the ability to outlaw your gas stove is a government that needs to be brought down to size. A government that has the ability to outlaw your gas stove is a government that needs to be brought down to size.

Mercedes Schlapp @mercedesschlapp I’m keeping my gas stove. I’m keeping my gas stove.

Rival Voices @nosilverv The gas stove discourse is *actually amazing* because it shows the level of virtualism we exist at now: nothing has an independent existence except as a way of displaying political personality and this process happens at light speed. The gas stove discourse is *actually amazing* because it shows the level of virtualism we exist at now: nothing has an independent existence except as a way of displaying political personality and this process happens at light speed.

Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 @lavern_spicer I’m going to be keeping my gas stove no matter what Joe Biden says. I’m going to be keeping my gas stove no matter what Joe Biden says.

Kathy Barnette🍞&🐟 @Kathy4Truth ... because of ALLLLL the things to worry about... my gas stove is at the top of that list, said no one EVER! ... because of ALLLLL the things to worry about... my gas stove is at the top of that list, said no one EVER!

Gas stoves might not get banned soon

According to CNN, even though Republicans blasted the Biden administration for making the citizens get rid of their stoves, White House authorities shared on Wednesday, January 18, that the new legislation over the ban would not be considered official any time soon.

As per a report published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in December 2022, a gas stove has been associated with a higher risk of developing asthma, particularly in kids.

The researchers presented evidence that claimed that almost 13 percent of asthma cases in US kids might be potentially linked to exposure to byproducts of burning gas.

Ally Maynard @missmayn my gas stove is from 1960 and i've always assumed it will give me cancer. my gas stove is from 1960 and i've always assumed it will give me cancer. https://t.co/0OZ2l2mKzH

Before the above-mentioned study was published, the American Medical Association published a similar study in late 2022 that formally acknowledged the link between "the use of gas stoves, indoor nitrogen dioxide levels, and asthma."

These studies, combined with data obtained from the 1990s to 2014, made the US Consumer Product Safety Commission propose a consideration of new gas stove regulations in the country.

Although lawmakers are currently stuck in a conundrum as to whether or not the regulations related to stoves should be implemented, healthcare professionals are taking this opportunity to educate people on how to improve their kitchen hygiene.

While speaking with CNN, White House officials added that the stoves would not be banned outright, and it is doubtful that any possible future regulations would hinder a citizen who already owns it.

