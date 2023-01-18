What is wrong with Gas stoves? Hazards explored as debate rages online

Social media is currently fuming over a new report published by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission that is considering a ban on gas stoves due to several health issues.
As per the report, home appliances can discharge pollutants that result in respiratory and health problems.
Nearly 35 percent of US households have gas stoves that release contaminants like nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other matter that can potentially cause health conditions like cancer, cardiovascular problems, and other problems.
The proposal sparked severe backlash from restaurant owners, rural communities, conservatives, and others who pointed out how banning stoves could lead to drastic results.
Twitter reacts to the proposal for gas stove ban in the US
The proposal to ban gas stoves in America due to potential health problems was not received well online. Several users criticized Joe Biden's administration for focusing on less pressing matters like the gas stove ban rather than more important issues.
Others outrightly stated that they will keep their stoves regardless of whatever gets decided in the matter.
Gas stoves might not get banned soon
According to CNN, even though Republicans blasted the Biden administration for making the citizens get rid of their stoves, White House authorities shared on Wednesday, January 18, that the new legislation over the ban would not be considered official any time soon.
As per a report published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in December 2022, a gas stove has been associated with a higher risk of developing asthma, particularly in kids.
The researchers presented evidence that claimed that almost 13 percent of asthma cases in US kids might be potentially linked to exposure to byproducts of burning gas.
Before the above-mentioned study was published, the American Medical Association published a similar study in late 2022 that formally acknowledged the link between "the use of gas stoves, indoor nitrogen dioxide levels, and asthma."
These studies, combined with data obtained from the 1990s to 2014, made the US Consumer Product Safety Commission propose a consideration of new gas stove regulations in the country.
Although lawmakers are currently stuck in a conundrum as to whether or not the regulations related to stoves should be implemented, healthcare professionals are taking this opportunity to educate people on how to improve their kitchen hygiene.
While speaking with CNN, White House officials added that the stoves would not be banned outright, and it is doubtful that any possible future regulations would hinder a citizen who already owns it.