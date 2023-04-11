What is youcantfindalex's real name? Identity revealed as TikTok star gets arrested 

Popular TikToker, Youcantfindalex, was taken into custody after allegedly engaging in a confrontation with law enforcement and then fleeing from them, which ultimately led to a chase. Soon, several videos started floating on social media, which showed how the TikToker, whose real name is Alex Danyel, led officers in an intense car chase.

As per several local media houses, the altercation between Youcantfindalex and the police happened in Phoenix, Arizona, after Alex and a group of other people were doing donuts with their vehicles on the streets. That’s when law enforcement came into the picture.

The rest of the fiasco has also been recorded on camera and videos floating on social media show the TikToker running away from the police in his car. The chase extended to Mesa and Phoenix until officials deployed tire spikes to stop his vehicle.

Alex then abandoned his car. However, the police were eventually able to nab him in a house that looked similar to the home which is often seen in his videos on social media. After being apprehended by law enforcement officials, Alex cooperated with them during the arrest.

Alex, aka Youcantfindalex is a popular social media influencer who often posts joke videos and several other posts with his brother, which are loved by the audience. Born in 2006, the 16-year-old influencer has been on the platform since 2018 and has millions of followers on social media.

Who is Youcantfindalex? The TikToker has been arrested earlier too

While Youcantfindalex led the police chase and ended up getting arrested, police informed that he has not been charged yet. However, many videos doing the rounds on social media showed the TikToker coming out of his house in handcuffs.

This is not the first arrest faced by Alex. In October 2022, he was arrested for driving a stolen U-Haul truck, as per Dexerto. The incident took place in Los Angeles.

Youcantfindalex was born in October 2016, is known for short-form content along with his lip-sync videos. He joined social media in 2018 and started growing his TikTok community in 2021. Born in Arizona, he has a younger brother, with whom he shoots videos and uploads them on the platform.

Furthermore, he also has two sisters, Olivia and Sophia. However, they are not seen in his videos very often. Alex started off his career on the app called Vine and gained massive success on it. However, when the app shut down, he moved to TikTok and rose to success in just a few videos. He also won the award for Best TikTok Creator in 2019.

He has been working as a content creator for a while now and has many collaborations with big brands, he has a net worth of nearly $2 million.

As for his recent arrest, the police are yet to announce the charges on Youcantfindalex. At the same time, it has not been revealed whether the creator is still in the custody of the police or has been released.

