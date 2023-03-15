Whataburger brings back its iconic Whatachick’n Bites for a limited time

Whataburger is testing Whatachick'n Bites at a few chosen locations in Texas, including San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and the Rio Grande Valley, in an effort to bring back one of its most well-liked chicken options ever.

Whatachick'n Bites are made from chicken breast pieces which made entirely of gently breaded white meat that is cooked until golden and crispy on the outside and juicy and tender inside.

Whataburger® @Whataburger Love is in the air with these Whatachick’n Bites. Love is in the air with these Whatachick’n Bites. https://t.co/kbKx2jHMKa

Here is a rundown of the prices and ingredients added to the Whataburger Whatachick’n Bites

The suggested prices for Whataburger's Whatachick'n Bites are $4.89 and $6.59 for 6- and 9-piece orders, respectively. They are also available for $8.69 as a Whatameal with medium fries and a medium drink (may vary).

Below are the nutritional values added to the Whatachick’n Bites (6-piece):

450 calories

200 calories from fat

22 grams of fat

5 grams of saturated fat

1190 milligrams of sodium

33 grams of carbs

2 grams of sugar

30 grams of protein

Mentioned below are the Whatachick’n Bites (9-piece) nutrition facts:

640 calories

280 calories from fat

31 grams of fat

6 grams of saturated fat

1580 milligrams of sodium

45 grams of carbs

2 grams of sugar

45 grams of protein

For a limited time, select Whataburger restaurants throughout Texas will be serving the brand's beloved Whatachick'n Bites.

Whataburger Salad and Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich also made a return on February 27 for a limited time

Whataburger® @Whataburger The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich, and the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad are officially BACK! The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich, and the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad are officially BACK!

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich, which was first offered in 2015, consists of three crispy Whatachick'n Strip tenders, two slices of melted Monterey Jack cheese, tangy Buttermilk Ranch, and the distinctive Buffalo Sauce of the company, all of which are sandwiched in a five-inch bun. A Jr.-sized Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich is also offered for those with smaller appetites.

Whataburger® @Whataburger Try the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich we promise you’ll love it. Try the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich we promise you’ll love it. https://t.co/RtneArMxF2

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad, made with three crispy bacon strips that have been chopped up, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and a drizzle of Buffalo Sauce, offers a balanced spice to the sandwich in the form of a salad.

It is served with a side of Buttermilk Ranch Dressing. The salad also includes a filet of whatachick'n, spicy chicken, or grilled chicken in chopped form.

The suggested retail price for the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich is $7.49, while the price for the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad is $8.79. Just be aware that markets may have different pricing and availability.

For a limited time, you can enjoy the Whataburger Buffalo Ranch menu at participating restaurants all around the country.

Poll : 0 votes