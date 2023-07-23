When did Allison Holker marry Stephen 'tWitch' Boss? SYTYCD alum makes a surprise appearance on HGTV after her husband's death

Allison Holker is all set to surprise her fans this Sunday, July 23, by appearing on HGTV’s popular show Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge to teach Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria how to dance. The So You Think You Can Dance alum was originally supposed to host the series with her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, according to Deadline, but unfortunately, Stephen died by suicide at age 40 in 2022.

At the time, Holker and Stephen were married for nine years as they tied the knot on December 10, 2013, in Paso Robles, California. In an exclusive sneak peek of the series, Allison surprises Victoria and Ty as they try to install a 1970s-inspired light-up dance floor in the room.

She gives them a Babrie disco lesson and might even advise them on how to convert the space into a classical music studio.

It will take Allison Holker some time to teach the renovators some moves as she confesses:

"They’re making a dance floor, but they aren’t necessarily dancers. They just need some fine-tuning."

The DWTS contestant teaches them some easy moves and is happy to see their chemistry as they are having fun, which is “the true essence of disco.”

Allison has previously hosted HGTV's Design Star Next: Gen in 2021.

Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss first met in 2006

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker met for the first time in 2006 at a mutual friend’s party. While tWitch remembered the meeting, Allison could not recall it.

They eventually reconnected in 2010 by participating in SYTYCD season 7. It was at the wrap party of the season, that the pair started to date. Allison mentioned in an interview with People:

"There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day."

The pair made their red carpet debut in 2012 and were also seen together on DWTS season 16. Boss proposed to Holker in June 2013 when they were filming a commercial. After attending many parties together, Stephen and Allison finally got married at Nigel Lythgoe's Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery.

Stephen took on the role of becoming a stepfather to Allison’s daughter Weslie. In season 21 of DWTS, Allison announced her first pregnancy with Stephen and gave birth to son Maddox Laurel in 2016. In 2019, the pair welcomed their daughter, Zaia.

In November 2022, Stephen and Allison Holker revealed on a daytime show that they were planning to have more children. However, the former died by suicide in December, which was confirmed by his wife. At the time, Allison gave a special statement to People:

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

In May 2023, Holker admitted in an interview with People that no one had any inkling that he was feeling low. She also said that he wanted to be “everyone's Superman and protector” so did not let anyone know about his feelings.

Fans can now watch Allison Holker's dance lesson on HGTV's Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge, which airs on Sunday, July 23, at 8 pm ET.