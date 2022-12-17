Allison Holker net worth: DWTS star's fortune explored as she receives support in wake of Stephen Twitch Boss's death

DJ Stephen tWitch’s recent suicide had a severe impact on his wife Allison Holker. Tributes for Stephen have been pouring in on social media as the news went viral.

tWitch gained recognition as a contestant in So You Think You Can Dance. Popular dancers including Val Chmerkovskiy and Sharna Burgess have extended their support to Holker. tWitch was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles on December 13, 2022, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Justin Timberlake @jtimberlake It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through. It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. https://t.co/lW8Q5HZonx

Allison stated that her husband left home without his car and checked into a nearby hotel. According to various reports, Holker spoke to the cops and said that Stephen was not looking disturbed before he left his residence. Police officers reportedly tried to mark Stephen’s disappearance under the case of missing persons.

Stephen and Allison first met 12 years ago on the set of So You Think You Can Dance. They exchanged vows in December 2013 and became the parents of two children – Maddox and Zaia. Glimpses of the duo’s happy life were clearly visible on their social media timelines.

Allison Holker has earned a lot from her appearances on Dancing with the Stars

Allison Holker accumulated a lot of wealth from her career in the entertainment industry (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Allison Holker has been a part of various projects in film and television. However, she is mostly known as a participant in So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 34-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. She has accumulated a lot of wealth from her appearances on various reality shows and other TV shows.

The majority of her earnings have come from her appearances on Dancing with the Stars. She first participated in Season 19 and continued making appearances over the next few seasons and was paired with well-known faces from the entertainment industry. She appeared in four seasons but did not emerge as a winner.

She has also earned a lot from her work on television and has been featured in other shows like Ballroom with a Twist, Tried and True and The X Factor USA. She hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings with her late husband DJ Stephen tWitch.

Holker appeared in films like High School Musical and High School Musical 2. Her training in various dance forms during childhood contributed a lot to her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Allison Holker’s late husband DJ Stephen tWitch also contributed a lot towards her overall. tWitch had a successful career in film and television over the years and was mainly popular for his appearances on So You Think You Can Dance since 2007. He was the host of a few reality shows.

tWitch played minor roles in TV shows like Bones and Modern Family and was a part of films like Blades of Glory, Hairspray, Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution, and more.

Poll : 0 votes