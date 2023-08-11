When did Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella get engaged? Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member calls the Police on her fiance

A recent report revealed that Angelina Pivarnick, one of the cast members of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, called 911 on her fiance, Vinny Tortorella after an incident. This call was about an "alleged instance of domestic violence" that took place at the couple's New Jersey home, according to an August 9, 2023, report by Page Six.

After the incident when the police showed up at the couple's home, the report said that Angelina Pivarnick, who got engaged to Vinny Tortorella in November 2022, chose not to press any charges against him. This engagement was featured on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, April 27 episode.

Following this, the couple's attorney came forward and explained the couple's current situation, as per People. Angelina Pivarnick's attorney, James Leonard Jr. shared:

"I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges.”

Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder, Vinny Tortorella's attorney, also revealed that the couple is still engaged despite this incident:

“My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement."

This incident has not been addressed by any of the stars as of yet.

Vinny Tortorella’s proposal to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member Angelina Pivarnick

According to the MTV reality show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the couple got engaged in November 2022. In this proposal, Vinny was seen getting down on one knee and proposing to Angelina Pivarnick. Vinny shared the following while the show was recording the whole incident with all the other cast members:

"I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life. If there's anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I'll always have your back, I know you'll have my back.”

Vinny Tortorella went on saying:

“I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one. My best friend, I love you so much and I just wanted to give you something. I love you, Ang, and I hope that you'll marry me."

As for Angelina Pivarnick's response, she accepted the proposal. Angelina also recently told in an interview with People magazine that she is excited and that this will be a more intimate wedding than the previous one.

Before this, Angelina Pivarnick had been married to Chris Larangeira until 2022, when they decided to separate. Angelina Pivarnick shared the following about her upcoming wedding plans:

“I don't really think I want to do a big wedding ever again. That's done. If I'm going to ever get married, it would be an eloping and something very small with just a couple [of] people. Right now, we're just taking our time.”

Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has already released 19 episodes and has been well-received by fans. Furthermore, fans can catch the latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode every Thursday at 8 PM ET on MTV.