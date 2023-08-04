"Had me in tears": Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans react to Ronnie Ortiz's return to the MTV show

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returned with a brand new season this week. The season 7 premiere saw the return of two cast members who have deeply rooted history on the show. One of them was Ronnie Ortiz Magro, as he showed up at Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's house to have a conversation with him.

Ahead of the season premiere, Mike spoke about Ronnie's appearance in season 7 while on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and noted that the cast member had been concentrating on his mental health since he left the show.

He added that for months, he was checking in with Ronnie, and that he continued to do the right thing. He credited Ronnie's recovery to his return to the show and added he's on the show this season because he "continued to do the right thing." During a particular segment on season 7's pilot episode, Mike and Ronnie had an emotional conversation about his return and fans took to social media to react to it.

Fans support Ronnie during his appearance on Family Vacation season 7 (Image via Twitter)

They noted that the estrangement he felt from his roommates had them in tears and that they were glad that Mike was there for him.

"Deserves another chance": Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans rally around Ronnie Ortiz Magro during season 7 premiere

During his brief appearance, he and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino opened up about Ronnie's equation with the other cast members and what Ronnie had been up to. The latter told the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member that he moved to Miami. Mike enquired about whether his ex-wife Jen also moved to Miami and Ronnie clarified that while she did, they didn't move together.

He noted that things had been good and that they were getting along together after their turbulent past. He added in a confessional that he got full custody of Ariana, his daughter, whom shares with Jen. He noted that he still lets her spend time with her mother.

"I don't want to be that parent that breaks up the relationship between the other parent," he added.

Mike asked the cast member about the "squad" and Ronnie noted that he sent a group text to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast as well as individual texts to the cast members. He stated that he said something different to each person but nobody responded.

Mike tried to comfort Ronnie by stating that everyone should at least talk to him in person to figure out what was going on. He pitched the latter the idea of joining the cast on the next vacation but noted that he would try to keep it a secret, which isn't easy for him.

Mike added that while everyone knows him as the person who tells the truth, in this scenario, it's not his place to tell Ronnie's story. He added that if were to join them for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast on vacation, he could foresee some cast members opening up about how they feel, continuing in a confessional:

"Ron coming back is a big deal. But everyone was just shocked from some of his actions. It wasn't just one action it was over and over and over until those relationships were severed."

Fans took to social media to react to Ortiz-Magro's appearance on the show and while some noted that they believed that he deserves another chance.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 is set to return next week with a brand new episode on Thursday.