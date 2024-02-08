When did Arianne Zucker leave Days of Our Lives?

After 25 years on Days of Our Lives, Arianne Zucker's character, Nicole Walker, was written off in June last year, following her charge against the show's executive producer, Albert Alarr for sexual harassment. More than 25 cast members had reportedly signed a petition asking for his removal, according to Deadline.

Though Arianne had left the show a couple of times, the first time being in 2006, she continued to make periodic appearances. Her contract concluded in October last year, and while there is a chance for it to be extended, the outcome of her lawsuit against Alarr on February 7, 2024, will determine its future.

In Days of Our Lives, Nicole had grown to become a fan favorite, with Zucker lending her a vulnerable quality over the years that viewers admired. Her life has been significantly influenced by her romantic relationship with Eric Brady (played by Greg Vaughan) throughout the years. Amid the many obstacles that came their way, the couple always found a way to reconcile.

Arianne Zucker was a fan-favorite as Nicole Walker in the Days of Our Lives

Arianne Zucker began her portrayal of Nicole Walker in the NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives, in 1998. She left the drama once in 2006 and then again in 2017, but kept reappearing for short periods.

Nicole has depicted herself as constantly looking for genuine love and the family she never had as a child, and many of her story arcs revolved around themes of betrayal, death, and love. Zucker's character is the daughter of Paul Mendez and Fay Walker.

Nicole suffered physical abuse as a youngster at the hands of her father, Paul, who made her perform pornography as "Misty Circle" when she was a teenager. Arriving in Salem as a waitress from a little village, the character almost instantly became entangled with the prominent families that dominated the soap.

In the course of the show, Nicole evolved from playing a cunning gold digger to being a wonderful mother. She is known for her long rivalry with Sami Brady, her connections to Eric Brady, Victor Kiriakis, Brady Black, and EJ DiMera, and the 2009 Baby Switch when Nicole miscarried, deceived her husband, and took Sami's baby, Sydney.

How is Arianne's recent lawsuit connected to her character Nicole's elimination from the show?

The highly publicized dismissal of Days of Our Lives co-executive producer Albert Alarr last year prompted Arianne Zucker to file a lawsuit against him on February 7, 2024. The lawsuit claims that the co-executive producer of the show harassed Arianne and other people.

Zucker states that between March 2023 and June 2023, she had several discussions with Sony's HR department, a co-producer on Days of our Lives, to address allegations of misconduct against Alarr. He was reportedly finally sacked in August 2023, though not before production of the show was stopped.

Zucker states that she began negotiating a new contract with the heads in October 2023, even though her current contract was scheduled to expire in January 2024.

Further, the actress claims Zucker's contract with the show was terminated because Corday Productions refused to negotiate in "good faith," making it impossible for the two parties to reach a mutual understanding.

Viewers can follow the journey of Nicole Walker's son Tate, along with that of the various characters in Salem, on Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

