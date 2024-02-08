Days of Our Lives star files lawsuit against show-producer for s*xual harassment

Days of Our Lives actor Arianne Zucker, known for her role as Nicole Walker on the popular daytime soap opera has filed a lawsuit against the show producer for inappropriate behavior and harassment.

The lawsuit that was filed by the actor on February 7 claimed that she, along with a few others, had been harassed by the Days of Our Lives' co-executive producer, Albert Alarr. Zucker claims Alarr would make crude s*xual remarks and give tight embraces to Zucker and other female colleagues.

The American actress and model, Arianne Zucker, has been a part of the Days of Our Lives since 1998. She was nominated for three Emmys and won a Soap Opera Digest Award as the unlucky-in-love vixen.

Arianne Zucker files lawsuit seeking damages for Albert Alarr's s*xual harassment

Arianne Zucker has sued the soap opera producer for misconduct and harassment, according to court documents acquired by The Blast.

As per the lawsuit, inappropriate remarks, non-consensual physical touching, and even instances of forced kissing and groping went unchecked for years, even after numerous actresses, including Zucker, complained to the head of production, Corday, and the HR of Sony Pictures Television, the distributors of Days of Our Lives.

Arianne noted that Alarr enjoyed filming sequences involving forceful s*x and threesomes, following up on his actions by claiming that HR wasn't present. According to the complaint, Alarr once told her co-star how he would "love to switch positions" with him while directing Zucker in a s*xual scene.

Zucker claims that as a result of coming out, her pay was withheld during the inquiry. The lawsuit claims that her character was written off the show in June 2023 and that Zucker was not informed if her character would return. According to the lawsuit, Alarr was fired only after the probe was publicized in the media.

She also says that when she attempted to negotiate the terms of her contract renewal, she was met with a "take it or leave it" offer that did not allow for any debate. Her contract was scheduled to end in January. She was fired because the offer was turned down, even after attempts at negotiation.

Zucker feels that she is the target of revenge, and as a result, she is experiencing "extreme emotional distress." In the end, the 49-year-old is demanding that Corday and Alarr cover "mental and emotional distress damages," punitive damages, legal fees, restitution, and lawsuit costs, and pay her back for income that she was not paid.

Donald Trump's lewd tape involving Days of Our Lives star, Arianne Zucker

Trump and Zucker controversy (Image via IMDb)

Seven years ago, Zucker, was unintentionally thrust into the political limelight after a 2005 tape of Donald Trump conversing with former Access Hollywood presenter and now a co-host of NBC's Today, Billy Bush, was leaked to the Washington Post.

Trump can be seen in the video conversing with Billy Bush, who was the host of Access Hollywood while riding a bus with the name of the show written on the side. They were arriving at the Days of Our Lives set to record a piece about Trump's appearance on the soap opera.

Zucker was supposed to accompany Trump to the set, according to Bush, who identified him as the person in purple on the tape that turned into a flashpoint during the 2016 presidential contest. Billy Bush is heard remarking, "Your girl’s hot as s---, in the purple," to which Trump responds, "Whoa!"

Zucker stated on Twitter following the tape's release in October 2016:

"Unfortunately, there are too many people in power who abuse their position and disregard these simple principles and are rewarded for it."

She said that she chooses to stand tall with dignity and use her voice to "enrich, inspire, and elevate" the best of what they were as people.

