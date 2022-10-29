When did Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt get engaged? Bachelor In Paradise couple’s relationship timeline explored as they get hitched

Congratulations are in order as Bachelor in Paradise couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have finally tied the knot. The two got hitched on Friday, October 28, 2022, following a long romance that began in 2018 on the famed reality TV series.

Astrid and Kevin got engaged in August 2019. After three long years, the duo finally said "I do" on Friday, at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. They had an intimate 100-person wedding ceremony, according to People.

Now, with the happy couple starting a new chapter in their lives together, let's take a walk down memory lane and explore their relationship timeline.

Astrid and Kevin's whirlwind romance began in 2018 after they met on Bachelor in Paradise

After Astrid and Kevin began dating on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, they split up for a brief amount of time.

However, the two eventually reconciled and got back together in 2019. In August of that same year, Kevin popped the question, asking Astrid to marry him. Following their engagement, the couple took to their Instagram profiles to break the news to their fans. Kevin captioned their picture:

"You’ll never walk alone again. From here on out, we run together. Astrid you are my family, babe. Forever."

The couple initially had wedding plans set for November 2020, but had to postpone the date to the next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening up about the postponement, Astrid took to her Instagram profile to write:

"Weirdly enough we’re actually okay with it. With everything going on in the world, uncertainty ahead, and so many changes happening in our lives (more on that soon) we realized it was time to take a step back and reevaluate our priorities.”

A few months into 2021, the couple had a surprising news for their fans and followers. The Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed that after undergoing IVF treatments, they were finally expecting their first child together. Taking to her social media profile, Astrid shared that her pregnancy was a dream come true.

She also opened up about her IVF journey, saying that she knew "first hand" how difficult it was to get pregnant. She added that it was the toughest thing she and Kevin had been through.

Cut to July 2021, the couple, who were supposed to walk down the aisle in November of the same year, once again had to postpone their wedding due to Astrid's pregnancy. Finally, in November 2021, she and Kevin welcomed a baby boy. They named him August William.

When August was just a few months old, the couple took him to his first football game.

In July 2022, Kevin and Astrid celebrated four years of being together. Now, in October 2022, the Bachelor in Paradise couple have finally walked down the aisle in front of close friends and family.

